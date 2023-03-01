Russo is fast becoming one of the most sought after players in world football

Man United star Alessia Russo is fast becoming one of the biggest names in women's football and now she's got the endorsement deals to prove it.

The striker has been announced as the newest ambassador for renowned audio products manufacturer Beats and features in the campaign for the launch of their latest Fit Pro headphones.

Speaking on the significance of music within her pre-match warm-ups, Russo said: “I use music to get into the zone when I’m training or before games. I like songs that get me amped up but also have a few more chilled-out songs when I need to stay level-headed.”

Russo's rise to fame

After moving to Man United from Brighton in 2020, Russo started just four league games in her first season with the Red Devils.

But after Marc Skinner arrived as manager, Russo became a regular and scored nine WSL goals in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Her form was rewarded with a spot in England's squad for Euro 2022 and the forward went on to make a huge impact, as the Lionesses made history.

Indeed, Russo developed a reputation as a super-sub after netting four times from the bench during the tournament.

The last of these goals came against Sweden in the semi-final, where the 23-year-old pulled off an outrageous back-heel that soon went viral on social media.

Since then, Russo's game has gone from strength to strength and she has helped United into contention for the Women's Super League title.

Alongside teammate Leah Galton, the striker is United's top scorer this season with six goals and was even subject to a world-record transfer bid of £500,000 from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

VIDEO: Alessia Russo's backheel goal vs Sweden

Will Russo stay at Man United?

Russo is out of contract in the summer, hence why Arsenal tried their luck at signing the England star earlier this year.

However, United swiftly rejected the advances of their rivals and stressed that she had a "huge" role to play in their title challenge.

"What's clear from this window is that as Manchester United we don't want to be a selling club," Skinner said at the time.

"We want to be a team that builds to try and push for titles. We're a club that has fierce ambition."

Skinner also added that he hopes Russo will put pen to paper on a new deal soon, though the striker has already turned down a contract extension.

"There's definitely parts we need to work out, but actually I think she has a real love for this club and we have a real love for her," he said.

"I would be very hopeful and we're going to try to work off the field to do that. But on the field Alessia and I will continue to work towards this club's success."

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.