Manchester United fell to defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in the Premier League this season last night.

Alexis Mac Allister's 99th-minute penalty, given after a handball in the penalty area by Luke Shaw, proved to be the difference as United's top-four challenge took a hit.

Mac Allister was involved in a key moment earlier in the second half as well, as he was clattered from behind by United's Antony, who received a yellow card for the foul.

The Argentine's teammate Lewis Dunk showed his frustration with Antony after the foul, sprinting over to confront his opponent. And despite being only 5ft 7in compared to the larger frame of Dunk (6ft 3in), Antony was clearly not intimidated by his larger rival.

Video: Antony squares up to Dunk

Antony proceeded to bump chests with Dunk twice, and the Brighton man was also shown a yellow card for his part in the scuffle.

Brighton fans showed their discontent with Antony not receiving a yellow card, or even a straight red card, for the fracas with the defender, which would have resulted in the Brazilian being sent off for a second booking.

One said: "100%. He was looking for it from the start of the clip from his body language. Seen red. And then got shown it."

Another commented: "Easily could have got a red card for the kick out then the reaction after."

Alan Smith, a pundit on the game for Sky Sports, believes if the challenge from Antony was higher, then a red card was surely likely to be produced.

He said: "He decides to take out his frustration with a swing, stupid. If it was higher it would have been a red."

Smith also believed Dunk was unlucky to be booked, as he was 'simply standing up for his teammate.'

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel also reckons Antony was lucky to stay on the field after the clash with Dunk.

He told Premier League Productions: "We had the incident with Antony where he went absolutely berserk and got a yellow card when he stood up to Lewis Dunk. That was a clear foul on him, and it wasn’t given because it was the line that said we were playing to today and that’s fair enough.

"It’s a foul and the linesman is only 10 yards away. But I don’t like the reaction, this is crazy, and he is a lucky, lucky boy staying on the pitch because that’s a red card, there’s no doubt about it.

"You cannot do that. And then he reacts like this. You cannot do that as a Man Utd player you have to behave yourself. This is revenge you don’t do that, you cannot do that in a game of football.

"Ten Hag is very, very disappointed and that even more so than the game being lost with one of his players reacting like that."

The win for Brighton saw them jump to sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind Manchester United in fourth.