After Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Manchester United ended with a Carabao Cup and Champions League qualification, fans at Old Trafford can be forgiven for getting some of their hope back, especially with a potential summer of transfers ahead.

The summer transfer window is where football dreams can start to come true. Where hours of YouTube compilations, days of Photoshop practice, and endless flight tracking are made worthwhile.

Last summer saw Manchester United spend £205 million on new recruits, as the likes of Antony, Casemiro, and Lisandro Martinez walked through the Old Trafford doors. And, now, Steve Railston at Manchester Evening News is dreaming of another summer of improvement.

Big summer ahead for Manchester United

As proven by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal last season, when a club gets a transfer window spot on, the ceiling can be endless.

The Gunners went from failing to finish inside the top four to becoming Manchester City’s closest challengers for the Premier League title.

It is a transformation that Ten Hag will be hoping to emulate and more, with the Red Devils, of course, looking to go one step further by winning the title, itself.

To do that, they may just need to follow the blueprint of arrivals designed by Railston, himself.

So, let’s take a look at who made the cut.

Who should Manchester United sign this summer?

The fact that Railston has not named a specific goalkeeper probably tells you everything you need to know about David de Gea’s recent performances. The United shot-stopper was particularly at fault for Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan’s second goal in his side’s recent FA Cup final defeat against their local rivals.

The Spaniard is also set to be out of contract at the end of the month.

Second on Railston’s steps to improvement was the addition of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae. The defender was a standout as his side won Napoli’s first Scudetto since the 1989/90 campaign - forever cementing his place in history.

Kim’s release clause of less than €50 million will only be valid in July, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the defender reportedly on United’s list of targets.

As Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea remains unresolved, the reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer have only kept coming. The England international has certainly got a fan in Railston, too, who included him in the dream 2023/24 United squad.

Given Christian Eriksen's injury concerns last season, welcoming a midfielder of Mount's calibre may go a long way towards the Red Devils' aspirations in the forthcoming campaign.

This is the big one; the one that would make people take notice and recognise United as title contenders. That being said, however, a deal for Harry Kane would be the most difficult to pull off.

Kane next to Marcus Rashford has the potential to be one of the best partnerships in Europe, and it’s no wonder Railston has included the Tottenham Hotspur forward in his dream squad after the summer transfer window.

Man United's 'dream' squad for next season in full

New GK, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Kim, Martinez, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, McTominay, Mount, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho, Kane.