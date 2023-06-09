Manchester United have a number of rapid players.

Usain Bolt, a huge Man Utd fan, shared his belief that Marcus Rashford is the quickest player in the squad right now.

He then claimed that the Englishman would beat him in a race over 20 metres.

Speaking ahead of Soccer Aid on Sunday, Bolt told Man United's official website: “Rashy should be the quickest.

"I think Rashy might have me over 20 metres, max maybe 30, because as footballers you train to be really quick, explosive. But not further than that [laughs].”

But is the sprint legend right?

Using official Premier League tracking data, United have listed the club's 10 fastest players in the 2022/23 season. View their findings below...

10. Anthony Martial: 33.56 km/h

9. Alejandro Garnacho: 33.92 km/h

8. Jadon Sancho: 33.96 km/h

7. Anthony Elanga: 34.27 km/h

6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 34.42 km/h

5. Tyrell Malacia: 34.76 km/h

4. Luke Shaw: 34.85 km/h

3. Antony: 35.29 km/h

2. Diogo Dalot: 35.76 km/h

1. Marcus Rashford: 35.95 km/h

Rashford has been named United's fastest player - but only just.

The 25-year-old recorded a sprint speed of just under 36km/h in 2022/23, making him ever so slightly quicker than Dalot.

The two players are 12th and 14th respectively among the Premier League's fastest players in 2022/23.

Antony rounds out the podium places while Shaw and Malacia make up the top five.

Garnacho is extremely quick but just about scrapes into the top 10 - proving just how many rapid players United have.

Usain Bolt names Man Utd's four best players this season

Bolt was also asked to name the Man Utd players who have stood out for him this season.

He proceeded to give four names.

The 36-year-old said: “For me, it’s Casemiro and Rashy – he’s really, really done well.

"De Gea has made a lot of great saves, I have to say. He kept us in a lot of games. So I must say those are the three players that stand out. And Martinez, I think, also has really brought a different energy to the defence.”

What next for Man Utd?

United's season is now over and Erik ten Hag's attention turns to improving the squad over the summer transfer window.

The club's players will have a short break before returning to pre-season in July.