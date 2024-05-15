Highlights Manchester United's home, away and third kits for the 2024/25 season have been leaked online.

The Red Devils have opted for a blue away kit with a pattern on the body and a collar.

Meanwhile, the third strip could cause a divide in opinions within the Man United fan base.

Manchester United's home, away and third kits for the 2024/25 season have all been leaked online and shared by the ever reliable FootyHeadlines. The Red Devils look likely to only be competing in the Premier League and the domestic cup competitions as they currently sit 8th in the league table and could miss out on European qualification.

Victories against Newcastle United and Brighton in their final two games of the 2023/24 season could be enough to at least help Erik ten Hag's side into the UEFA Europa Conference League. Those two games could be vital in the future of both the manager and some of the players in the first-team squad.

Manchester United will finish on their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League if they fail to beat both Newcastle and Brighton.

There has been speculation surrounding the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in recent times, while it has been confirmed by the club that centre-back Raphael Varane will be departing the club at the end of the season. So, it's unknown which players will be seen wearing the 2024/25 Man United kits, but the leaked images are brilliant to assess ahead of the summer break.

Manchester United Home Kit

Colours: Red, white and black

The first thing fans like to do before a new season is scout out the new home strip. After all, this is what the players will be wearing in the majority of their games across the season. When it comes to Manchester United, the colour of this top will never be in question.

Any hint required is in the nickname as the Red Devils will once again take to the pitch in their home ties with a red home kit. In the image - leaked by The Shirt Union on X - it can be seen that a darker shade of red blends into a lighter shade further up the shirt.

Adidas have stamped their mark all over the kit with their logo present prominently on the top, shorts and socks along with their three white stripes on the shoulders. There's a change in sponsor in the middle of the shirt also, with Snapdragon taking over from TeamViewer. Creativity is slightly limited with the home strip with the red top and white shorts being a foregone conclusion.

Manchester United Away Kit

Colours: Blue and white

The freedom to experiment comes with the away and third kit. Man United have gone with a variety of colours for their back-up strip, including white, black and even green. However, the 2024/25 season is set to be the return of a blue away top.

Predominantly dark blue, there are two aesthetically pleasing lighter blue panels down the sides of the shirt with a pattern on the main body of the top to make it feel unique in comparison to the home kit. This jersey also features a prominent collar to give it an almost retro feel.

There are no indications of the shorts and socks to accompany the blue patterned shirt, but it is expected that these would be a similar colour. The club did have a popular blue kit in the 2013/14 season, which many will remember the likes of Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney scoring goals while wearing.

Manchester United Third Kit

Colours: White, red and black

The leaked third kit has the potential to either become a fans' favourite, or to be widely disliked by the passionate fan base. The badge on the chest is different as it is a black devil logo to match the Adidas trefoil logo across from it.

One of the standout features of this kit is the tricolour stripe across the front of the shirt, with red and black accompanying the white background colour. This is replicated in a small badge on the back of the top.

There have been images circulated that show the shorts and socks to complete the look of the third strip. The shorts are black, and the socks are white to match the jersey. The Adidas stripes on the shoulders are black on this kit and there is no collar. It's the boldest selection of design the club have opted for and it has the potential to look great in action. Unfortunately, it may only be seen on the pitch a handful of times as it's the third choice.

No matter which strip they are wearing in the 2024/25 season, the most important thing for supporters will be the effort levels and performances of the players wearing them. The aim will be to reclaim a spot in the Champions League and to compete for trophies. Ten Hag will be hoping to be the man leading the side out onto the Old Trafford pitch and seeing some of these kits in the crowd, being worn by the proud supporters.