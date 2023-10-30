Highlights Manchester United's 2023/24 season has gotten off to a disastrous start, with just 15 points from their opening 10 Premier League games. Following their woes, GIVEMESPORT have ranked their players into five categories.

Manchester United's success in the 2022/23 season, where they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup, meant expectations were high for the 2023/24 campaign. However, to say United have had a disastrous start to the season would be an understatement.

United's problems continued on Sunday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten by fierce rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. They have accumulated just 15 points from their opening 10 Premier League games and are well off the pace in the race for the title. In fact, with five losses in their opening 10 league games, it's the most games the Red Devils have lost at this point of a league season since 1986-87.

Amid United's woes, we here at GIVEMESPORT have decided it would be a good time to rank United's players. Using Tiermaker, we've ranked every player in United's first team squad into one of five categories ranging from 'must keep' to 'get rid'. View our rankings below...

Must keep

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez

Fernandes is criticised sometimes for his behaviour on the pitch, but there's no doubt that he's one of United's most influential players. When Fernandes plays well, United play well. Also of great importance to United is Rashford. Admittedly, he has been far from his best so far this season but he's unplayable when on top form.

United had such a solid defence in the 2022/23 season when Varane, Shaw and Martinez featured in their back line. Each one of them have suffered with injuries this campaign and the Red Devils have leaked goals as a result. Their defence will be greatly improved when they are fully fit and playing together again.

Hojlund hasn't been as prolific as many would have hoped in his early days at United. Per Transfermarkt, he's scored just three times in 11 appearances and is still awaiting his first goal in the Premier League. But the 20-year-old has shown flashes of quality and his lofty potential is clear to see. He's got all the attributes to be a top, top striker and United will be hoping he will lead their line for the next decade.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 198 Goals 66 Assists 57 Trophies 1 (Carabao Cup, 2023)

Useful to have in the squad

Scott McTominay, Tom Heaton, Aaron-Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof

The players in this section shouldn't be starting every game for United but are good to have as squad players. The biggest name in this section - and perhaps the most controversial - is Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for the last decade but he's had a huge drop-off in form this campaign. He looks nothing like the player that won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid and, at 31 years old, he appears to be past his best. That said, United should keep him around for now and hope he regains his form.

Wan-Bissaka, Dalot and Malacia and Lindelof are all decent defenders but not spectacular. McTominay and Eriksen have been good servants to United but should only be considered rotation options. While Heaton, now 37 years old, is good to keep as a third-choice goalkeeper but nothing more.

Talented youngster

Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo

While things may not be going too well for United both on and off the pitch, the good news for them is that they've got plenty of talented youngsters in their squad. Garnacho has been turning heads after a string of eye-catching performances. Just 19 years old, he has already played 48 times for United and is a full Argentina international. The sky really is the limit for him.

Hannibal, Pellistri and Mainoo have all impressed in their limited appearances in United's first team and could all be given a larger role as the season goes on. While Amad, who signed for the club in a €40 million deal back in 2021, is currently out injured but, after an impressive spell on loan at Sunderland, will surely get game-time when he returns to full fitness.

The jury is still out

Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Sergio Reguillon, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayındır

The five players that feature in this section were all signed this summer and so we thought it would be unfair to put them in any other category. There was a lot of pressure on Onana after United decided to bring him in to replace David de Gea. He has been very inconsistent in his opening few months as a United player and fans of the club will be hoping he can cut out the mistakes that have riddled his game.

Mount and Amrabat have largely flattered to deceive during their time as United players and will need to improve. While Reguillon, who has made just five appearances for United, and Bayındır, who is yet to make his debut for United, also feature in this section.

Get rid

Antony, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek

Expectations were sky-high for Sancho when he signed for the club in a £73m move back in 2021. However, things have not gone to plan for the Englishman and he is currently banished from the squad after falling out with Erik ten Hag. It may well be time for United to cut their losses and get as much money as they can for him in January.

Like Sancho, Antony was signed for big money but has failed to show why United paid £81.3m for him. Per Transfermarkt, he's recorded just 11 goal contributions (eight goals, three assists) in 51 appearances. United should be in the market to replace him.

Maguire is a decent player who has had his moments in a United shirt but, after losing his place and increased scrutiny on his performances, it's probably best for both parties that they cut ties. Evans, at 35 years old, was once a top defender but is now is past his best and isn't United quality anymore. While United should look to sell Martial and Van de Beek in January, although shifting them on may prove tough given their hefty salaries.