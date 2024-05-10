Highlights Manchester United could see up to six injured players return for their match against Arsenal, including Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro and Jonny Evans may still have to start in defence due to limited options.

McTominay and Fernandes returning to the midfield could boost the team, with Mainoo expected to keep his spot.

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost, with reports suggesting that up to six of their injured stars could be ready to return against Arsenal at the weekend. The Red Devils have been ravaged by injuries all season long, and they've been down to the bare bones at times throughout the campaign.

The club's recent Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace was about as rough as it gets, with Jonny Evans and Casemiro forced to play alongside each other in the centre of the team's defence. They were handily thrashed 4-0 by the Eagles in the game and with a showdown against the title-chasing Gunners up next, many feared things would only get worse for Erik ten Hag's team.

That might not be the case, though, as The Sun has reported that the club could have six key figures back in the team for Sunday's match. Bruno Fernandes, who missed the first game of his career through injury against Palace, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are all said to be back in training this week. The match against Arsenal might be too soon for some of them to return, but with that said, let's take a look at how Manchester United's starting XI might shape up against the Gunners.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot

Look away no United fans, but after his horror show against Palace on Monday, Casemiro might still have to start at centre-back for the Red Devils. Despite Martinez returning to training, Sunday's match is likely too soon for the 26-year-old who has been limited to just nine league appearances so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans have a combined age of 68

They're very short on options at the back, so the club might be forced to rely on the former Real Madrid man and Evans again with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right. Shaw is also someone who was reported to have returned to training, but in a recent update, Ten Hag revealed that the Englishman's recovered had suffered a setback, so it's likely that Diogo Dalot will start. There's no doubt who will be in between the sticks for the side, with Andre Onana an ever-present figure this year.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

United could be handed two huge boosts in midfield and that would be the return of McTominay and skipper Fernandes. The Scot has been one of the club's most important players this season, producing the goods on a number of occasions, but has missed three of the last five league games for the Red Devils. Having returned to training, he should slot straight into the midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo, replacing Christian Eriksen.

Captain Fernandes could also return to the starting lineup after The Sun revealed he was racing to be available on Sunday. Having missed his first game ever due to injury on Monday, he'll be itching to get back into the team and if he's available, it's hard to imagine United won't turn to his creative influence once again. With recent news that Mason Mount has suffered another injury, they're going to need someone to take his place and there's no better option than Fernandes.

Mainoo has been one of the rare success stories of United's season so far, emerging from the club's youth academy and staking his claim as their next big wonderkid. He's been churning out consistently solid performances for most of the season, so there's no reason to suggest Ten Hag will drop him now.

Attackers

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony

He might not be having the best of seasons, but having Marcus Rashford available is still a huge boost for United and he will most likely start against Arsenal if he's fit and able. The Englishman has had great success against the Gunners in the past, so there's a chance he can come up with the goods again.

There's no doubt who will start in the middle. Even with Martial back in training, it's hard to imagine he'll get the nod over Rasmus Hojlund in United's starting lineup on Sunday. The youngster has had an up-and-down campaign, but he's shown glimpses of brilliance and if anyone is capable of performing against Mikel Arteta's side at the weekend, he feels like a safe bet. Martial, on the other hand, is on his way out of Old Trafford after a torrid couple of years, so it seems highly unlikely that he'll be being selected ahead of someone United have big plans for going forward.

On the right, it won't be ideal, but Antony will more than likely get the nod. There just aren't many options at Old Trafford right now who can do a job on that right flank. The Brazilian hasn't had a good campaign by any stretch, but with candidates so few and far between, he's almost certainly going to get the nod.