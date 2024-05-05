Highlights Erik ten Hag's Man United prepare to face Crystal Palace amid an injury crisis, with zero fully-fit senior centre-backs.

Casemiro is expected to continue in the Red Devils' backline, while youngster Louis Jackson could step in to make his senior debut alongside the Brazilian.

United need to win the game to return to 6th place and put themselves back in the driving seat for Europa League qualification.

Manchester United head into a clash against an in-form Crystal Palace team in the Premier League with an ongoing injury crisis. It was confirmed just 24 hours before the game at Selhurst Park that Harry Maguire - the Red Devils' last remaining fit centre-back - would miss the next few weeks through injury.

This has caused problems for Erik ten Hag, who has already been without Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Willy Kambwala for many weeks now. The Dutch boss is looking to secure Europa League qualification, but will need to take all three points home from London in order to leapfrog Chelsea and Newcastle in the league to move into sixth place.

Related Man United's 11 if Erik ten Hag Had Signed His Top Targets Manchester United's best starting XI might look very different had they signed more of the players Erik ten Hag wanted.

Amid these injury woes at Old Trafford, below is a predicted XI that Ten Hag could name in Man United's third to last Premier League fixture of the 2023/24 season against Oliver Glasner's soaring Eagles team.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Louis Jackson, Diogo Dalot

Andre Onana is the firm number one choice between the sticks despite an inconsistent first year in England, and there's no reason to believe Ten Hag will make any changes in this department. Similarly, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been the default choices on either side of the backline due to injuries to Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Wan-Bissaka is likely to play on the right side of United's defence while his Potuguese teammate should play on the left.

The question marks in the team largely surround the central defensive positions. Casemiro is likely to get the nod at the heart of the defence, as he has done multiple times in recent weeks. The Brazilian has partnered Maguire, but may have to take responsibility as the most experienced centre-back in the team when his team heads to Crystal Palace.

Related 5 Players Who Have Held Man United Back This Season With Manchester United failing to improve performances, GIVEMESPORT have picked out five of their stars who are limiting their progression.

While Jonny Evans could be rushed back to play alongside Casemiro, it remains to be seen whether the Northern Irishman will be risked after suffering his own injury plight in recent times. This means the other options are Sofyan Amrabat dropping in as a makeshift option, or youngster Louis Jackson making his senior debut. The 18-year-old is the most likely option after being named in the matchday squad for a Premier League match against Sheffield United recently.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes

Two names that have been consistently selected in the middle of the park by Ten Hag are Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. The Red Devils' captain has been the standout performer at the Manchester-based outfit in the 2023/24 campaign while Mainoo's emergence in the senior team has earned him a place in the England squad.

Both men are almost nailed on to appear at Selhurst Park, with the youngster being tasked with playing a deeper role than expected due to Casemiro's absence in the engine room. His energy and composure on the ball at such a young age has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise underwhelming season.

Fernandes will be the man asked to get ahead of his fellow midfielders and try to create chances for his attacking players, although he is also a slight doubt ahead of the match. The Portuguese star became the first man to reach over 100 chances created in the 2023/24 season in the 1-1 draw against Burnley in the last match. Christian Eriksen is expected to be picked ahead of Mason Mount in the final midfield position as the Dane brings more control in possession ahead of a tricky-looking away fixture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes tops the charts as Manchester United's top goalscorer (15) and assist provider (11) in the 2023/24 season.

Attackers

Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho

Antony has hardly set the world alight during his two years in the Premier League, but the winger netted his first league goal of the season in the last game against Burnley and Ten Hag is likely to stick with him on the right side of the attack. Amad Diallo has put in some solid substitute performances, but there are no indications that the manager is willing to give the youngster a chance from the start.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho should retain his place on the left flank as the Argentine has made himself indispensable through some wonderful displays in the past 18 months. Marcus Rashford has been unavailable for a number of games now and can hope for a place on the bench at best if the Englishman overcomes his fitness issues in time for the upcoming clash.

Related PFA Young Player of the Year Power Rankings Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Cole Palmer are both in the running for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Rasmus Hojlund will continue as the centre-forward in the side. The Denmark international is still bedding into his new surroundings after joining the club in 2023 from Atalanta. He will be hoping to add to his 14 goals in all competitions against the Eagles. Anthony Martial is unlikely to play another game for the club and a half-fit Rashford is unlikely to dislodge Hojlund from the team.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 05/05/2023)