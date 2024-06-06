Highlights Manchester United are expected to make a decision on Erik ten Hag's future soon after an end-of-season review.

The Dutchman's fit into the new management model under INEOS is reportedly being evaluated.

Man United are also interested in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United are expected to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future ‘sooner rather than later’ as they hold a thorough end-of-season review, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman has been linked with an exit for the past month, despite an FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley. Nearly two weeks after the final, United are yet to announce their decision regarding the Dutchman’s future as the club’s board evaluates his position under a new management model.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake at the start of the year, Man United underwent multiple changes in the office, introducing a new CEO, Omar Berrada, and technical director, Jason Wilcox. Ten Hag, who still has one year left on his current deal, is waiting to hear if he will be given a chance to work with a new recruitment team and try to bounce back after a poor season.

United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst result since 1990, and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Decision on Ten Hag's Future Delayed

Amid a thorough end-of-season review

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests that there are multiple reasons why Man United’s decision on Ten Hag is taking so long:

“The decision is expected on Ten Hag sooner rather than later, but the length of time it's taken just shows that this is a thorough end-of-season review, which was always the plan. “Manchester United are judging Ten Hag not only on last season, where there were highs and lows, most notably, a lowest-ever Premier League finish and an FA Cup win. “But they're also trying to project what would he be like working under this new model, and that's the thing that's taken so much time because it isn't only about Ten Hag and his relationship with the players and his coaching style. “After all, he's the only Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson who's won trophies in back-to-back seasons. It's also about, can he fit into this new structure.”

After finishing third in the league and lifting the EFL Cup last season, Ten Hag ended United’s six-year trophy drought.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United (2022-24) Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Man United Eye Milos Kerkez

Set to battle Chelsea for Bournemouth star

Manchester United are interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to Ben Jacobs. The Red Devils look to find a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who dealt with injury problems last season.

United are set to face competition from Chelsea for the Hungarian starlet, who is set to feature at Euro 2024 this summer.

Kerkez only joined the Cherries from AZ last summer and made 33 appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side in all competitions as Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.