The top ten Premier League players with the best pass completion rate have been named, and the name at the top may come as a bit of a surprise.

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof has racked up an impressive 93.1% success rate having completed 886 of his 930 attempted completed passes.

Having spent the first half of the season as Lisandro Martinez’s understudy, Lindelof ensured to step up to the plate when his team needed him the most.

He racked up 20 Premier League appearances across the 2022/23 season, with the majority of his minutes compiled in the absence of Martinez, who missed the back end of the campaign with a fractured metatarsal.

Lindelof has always been assured on the ball but has adapted well to Erik ten Hag’s methods, despite playing a bit-part role.

His passing accuracy eclipsed the entirety of the Premier League and his performance against Chelsea signified his ball-playing ability.

Against the struggling west Londoners, the 58-cap Sweden international misplaced just one singular pass from the 42 he attempted.

But who else joins him on the list?

Now that you’ve overcome the shock of seeing Lindelof’s name at the top of the pack, let’s delve further into England’s top-flight elite passers, as per Fbref’s list.

The statistics-based website, however, does have a minimum requirement of game time to be included in the overall list.

For example, United forward Facundo Pellistri, who has a 93.6% pass completion rate thanks to his 15/16 successful passes.

But the young Uruguayan failed to qualify due to his irregularity of minutes this season. Read on to check out the list in full.

Who were the most accurate passers in the Premier League in 2022/23?

Just behind Lindelof is the Manchester City duo of Manuel Akanji and John Stones, who both completed a respectable 93% of their passes.

Their teammate Rúben Dias sits just behind on 92.7%.

A reoccurring theme begins to form as another City player ranks fifth as Rodri’s 91.2% success rate typifying Pep Guardiola’s style of play.

United’s cross-town rivals also have another defender in the ranking, with Nathan Ake’s 90.4% pass completion rate suitable for the final spot in the list.

Daniel Amartey, William Saliba, Thiago Silva and Virgil van Dijk rank sixth, seventh, eight and ninth, respectively.

What’s next for Victor Lindelof?

The former Ajax boss wants to keep hold of his trusty central defender and is set to trigger his one-year extension.

The 28-year-old Swede may have overtaken captain Harry Maguire in the pecking order but will struggle to dislodge either Martinez or Raphael Varane from their Ten Hag’s first-choice spots.

Should he stay at Old Trafford, Lindelof will remain a solid defensive backup option for the Dutch tactician.

During his six-year association with the Manchester-based outfit, the ex-Benfica ace has accrued 231 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, and has proved his £31m worth.

If Lindelof is content enough to remain under Ten Hag's stewardship as a second string, then the United boss would have a solid choice to use in the absence of either Varane or Martinez.