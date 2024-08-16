Highlights Manchester United grabbed a late winner against Fulham to avoid a goalless draw - with huge opportunities missed by both sides.

Outstanding performances from Leno and Onana showed solidified goalkeeping for both teams throughout the game.

Joshua Zirkzee was the opening day hero on his debut with a cute flick from an Alejandro Garnacho cross.

Manchester United's pre-season hype almost fell to a dull stalemate with Fulham - but Joshua Zirkzee's late winner put them top of the Premier League momentarily with a late winner in a 1-0 curtain raiser.

The Red Devils started brightly with their play but it was Fulham who had the first chance when Adama Traore burst away from Noussair Mazraoui on the right flank, but his cut-back chance was feeble. United turned the gas on and despite a couple of flash Casemiro chances going awry, Bruno Fernandes had two one-on-one chances to open the scoring.

His first strike should have been buried but Bernd Leno was equal to his challenge, and the German was more than capable when he repeated the process just five minutes later. United weren't at their best; a huge amount of sloppy passes didn't help their cause and it was quite difficult for them to build an attack without a Fulham mistake.

They turned the tide slightly in the second half with Mason Mount going close, though Leno once again was alert and the score remained goalless. Joshua Zirkzee was introduced on the hour to add creativity with United failing to muster much - and Fulham blew a superb opportunity when Andreas Pereira burst through the United defence but couldn't quite thread Alex Iwobi through.

It was a gutsy battle until the end with chances for both teams - and Zirkzee clinched it at the death with a clever flick that beat the unfortunate Leno all ends up to register a huge win on opening weekend.

Man Utd Statistics Fulham 5 Shots on Target 2 7 Shots off Target 4 56 Possession (%) 44 7 Corners 8 12 Fouls 10 2 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

Outstanding save to deny Tete early on. The Cameroonian was one of United's best players last season and that looks to be the same this season. Whether United fans like it or not, he is a huge upgrade on David de Gea.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

One of United's better players last season, the Portuguese star was steady at left-back with Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia still out. Not too much going forward in an attacking sense but Alex Iwobi was quiet all game and that was down to his defensive qualities.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Won a few aerial duels and lead the defence vocally. The England star missed out on the Euros owing to injury but he was back to his best on a tetchy night at Old Trafford – he won't want to see his dive back though.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Marshalled the defence and saw off the physicality of Traore quite well. 'The Butcher' was a huge miss for United last season and if he can continue this form throughout the season it will be of huge benefit to to Ten Hag.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Burned for pace by Adama Traore early on but grew well on his debut. Not the easiest opponent for him to face but he dealt with the speedster well.

Casemiro - 6/10

Flashed a header over early on. A couple of wayward passes looked as though he would suffer the same fate as last season's sour campaign but he gradually grew into the game despite a few poor murmurs in terms of attempts on goal.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Tidy as ever in possession, and he'll be a huge bright spark for United over the course of the future. A real livewire to watch this year.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Booked early on for halting Emile Smith Rowe when he was driving forward. Didn't quite look up to the standard but with all of that time out last season, it could take him a bit of time to get to scratch. Not his worst performance by any means but he is capable of much more - as noticed by his close-range miss.

Amad Diallo - 5/10

Quite a surprise inclusion with Antony having been ahead of him for the majority of last season but he didn't quite take the bull by the horns. More will be needed if he is to nail down the starting berth.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Didn't seem to be his day with two huge chances going begging. Bernd Leno got down well to save both of his one-on-one chances and playing in the false nine role didn't seem to be fruitful at all. Playing behind Zirkzee or Hojlund should see him back to his best.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Largely unnoticeable in a season of redemption. The England snub has given him reason to get back to his best but barring setting up Mount's chance, he couldn't get into the game and the majority of United's play came through Fernandes.

SUB - Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

Well received coming on and that late, late winner will do him the world of good in getting into the Old Trafford good books. Exactly what he was signed for.

SUB - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Came on for the underwhelming Diallo and made the world of difference with his late assist. Arguably United's best winger at present but a minus point for his late howler of a miss.

SUB - Jonny Evans - 5/10

Brought on to replace Harry Maguire and did a decent job.

SUB - Matthijs de Ligt - 5/10

Brought on to force Martinez into left-back. Decent cameo.

SUB - Scott McTominay - 4/10

Introduced late on.

Fulham Player Ratings

Bernd Leno - 8/10

Didn't have too much to do with the majority of United's efforts flying over the bar early doors - but the Germany stopper has been an inspired signing for Fulham and that showed with two outstanding saves from Bruno Fernandes.

Kenny Tete - 7/10

Superb run early on and the strike to match, but Onana was equal to his challenge. Quite a decent player who often goes under the radar at Craven Cottage but he showed his worth to Marco Silva. Superb block to half Rashford from a certain goal topped it off.

Issa Diop - 6/10

Some solid headers away but he was found out with a lack of positioning and awareness at times. Fulham are thought to be in for a new centre-back and based on his performance, it will be the former West Ham United man who will miss out.

Calvin Bassey - 6/10

Booked for scything Mount down just before the half-hour mark. Can be rash at times but dealt with United's expensive attack quite well.

Antonee Robinson - 6/10

Fulham's player of the season last time out and it was a steady performance this time around. Not the best venue to venture forward with his blistering pace but the USA international has been superb and will be a bonafide choice for Marco Silva to select over the next season.

Sasa Lukic - 6/10

Played the 'mean man' in the centre of the park and that did break the game up a little bit. Big shoes to fill for Joao Palhinha's departure but he didn't have too much on the ball, per se.

Andreas Pereira - 5/10

Really should have set Iwobi away for a clear-cut chance but he botched his pass and the following through ball. The Brazilian - who used to ply his trade at Old Trafford - couldn't quite exude his talents on a tough night.

Adama Traore - 6/10

Blistering pace as we've seen down the years, but there was no end product as we've also seen in the past. Created a decent opening in the first 10 minutes but his cutback was weak and that ultimately is the crux of his Premier League spell. He did give Noussair Mazraoui some trouble but he was dealt with easily.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Looked tidy enough on his Cottagers debut. The former Arsenal man is seen as a coup and he looks settled enough into the role at his new club. You'd expect big things to come over the

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

Wasn't great with the ball at his feet, but he will be livid at Pereira for failing to thread him through when any other decent team would have capitalised on a huge chance with both bearing down on goal.

Rodrigo Muniz - 6/10

Wasn't given much service in the first half hour but he tried tirelessly to fashion chances for himself. Given the nod as Fulham's starting striker with Raul Jimenez benched, and his purple patch last season should give him confidence to crack on and make a real name for himself in the Premier League this year.

SUB - Tom Cairney - 5/10

Introduced but the team seemed to get worse when he came on.

SUB - Harry Wilson - 4/10

One of Fulham's best players last season but didn't have the desired effect.

SUB - Raul Jimenez - 5/10

Brought on for the ineffective Muniz.

SUB - Jay Stansfield - 3/10

The wide man came on in a hail mary but there was nothing doing.

SUB - Harrison Reed - 3/10

Late legs for turnovers for the equalizer.

Man of the Match

Bernd Leno

Was always likely to be under the cosh away at Old Trafford but he dealt with it superbly. A slightly shaky start was more than counteracted with a smart one-on-one save against Fernandes, before a second just five minutes later.

The former Germany starter has been an inspired signing for the London outfit and his influence in goal throughout the campaign will be invaluable.

Fulham have finished in the mid-table region in their past two seasons and while European football might be a bit of a stretch, the additions this summer mean that it's certainly a huge possibility if Marco Silva can get his squad firing.