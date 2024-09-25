Key Takeaways Manchester United drew 1-1 with Dutch side FC Twente in their Europa League opener at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen and Sam Lammers scored the goals in what can be considered a dismay start to the Red Devils' campaign.

Rashford was a bright spark for the hosts, while Twente's Van Rooij and Unnerstall stood out too.

Manchester United got their 2024/25 Europa League campaign off to a tricky start against Eredivisie side FC Twente with a 1-1 draw thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Sam Lammers, respectively.

At a rain-soaked Old Trafford, the Red Devils enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening embers, but it was the visitors who enjoyed the first real chance on goal, though the effort came to no avail.

A driven ball across the box caused a problem for the hosts but Sam Lammers, previously of Rangers, fluffed his chance inside eight minutes. That left the Red Devils with an opportunity to pounce on, which they did ten minutes shy of the half-time interval.

Midfielder Eriksen added another goal to his account for the season with an outstanding finish from outside the box. The central midfielder, marauding into the open space, latched onto a penalty box scramble to rifle the ball into the top corner.

Joseph Oosting's side were much more rigid in the second half and, in fact, enjoyed the lion's share of possession before Lammers deceived Onana to lash it near post, much to the enjoyment of the travelling contingent.

Manchester United vs FC Twente - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic FC Twente 57 Possession (%) 43 19 Shots 7 5 Shots on target 3 541 Passes 405 5 Fouls committed 8 2 Saves 5

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK – Andre Onana – 6/10

Continuing his fine form in between the sticks, Onana was alert when relied upon and was brilliant in his passing. A tidy display.

RB – Noussair Mazraoui – 7/10

Defensively resolute and seems to improve with every outing. His signing is looking like one of the pick-ups of the summer.

CB – Harry Maguire – 6/10

Favoured ahead of summer signing De Ligt, Maguire enjoyed a fruitful outing but his pace - or lack thereof - was highlighted on certain occasions.

CB – Lisandro Martinez – 6/10

His defensive awareness, which highlights his ability to sniff out danger, was on show tonight. His rashness remains his Achilles heel.

LB – Diogo Dalot – 7/10

Drifted into midfield in the game's early stages to add steel and covered a lot of grass in a more-than-impressive performance.

CM – Manuel Ugarte – 7/10

Ten Hag's system suited him to a tee, with him often settled in a double pivot. Won 4/4 of his tackles in the first half and kept composed in possession, but was sometimes a step behind the pace.

CM – Christian Eriksen – 8/10

Often joined Fernandes in an advanced role thanks to Dalot's movement infield, as evidenced by his first-time finish in the 34th minute. A cultured performance from the seasoned Dane. Heavily at fault for Lammer's goal.

CAM – Bruno Fernandes – 5/10

A struggling performance which encapsulates his campaign thus far. Is the captain's importance to the squad now slipping since the summer window closed?

RW – Amad Diallo – 7/10

A slow start to proceedings in Greater Manchester, thanks to his side's persistence to drive down the left, but the youngster sprung into life and looked brilliant. What is so special is that he's not afraid to attack his defender on the outside.

ST – Joshua Zirkzee – 7/10

Neat footwork in his link-up with Rashford but his involvement tended to dwindle in the latter stages of the first half.

LW – Marcus Rashford – 9/10

Back in Ten Hag's starting line-up and started very brightly, causing all sorts of problems for Twente's right-hand side of defence. The winger also looked very confident on the ball.

Sub – Alejandro Garnacho – 5/10

Demanded to defend by his manager, but was positive in his attacking intent, too.

Sub – Mason Mount – 4/10

Rarely got a sniff of the ball.

Sub – Rasmus Hojlund – 4/10

Minutes in the legs.

Sub – Kobbie Mainoo – 5/10

Heavily involved in play upon his introduction.

FC Twente Player Ratings

GK – Lars Unnerstall – 8/10

Produced an outstanding stop to prevent his side going 1-0 down but could do nothing to thwart Eriksen's wonder strike. Was the visitor's hero in the final embers with, yet another, outrageous save.

RB – Bart van Rooij – 8/10

Influential for the visitors in the opening stages, both offensively and defensively. Produced an incredible darting run for his side's equaliser.

CB – Mees Hilgers – 6.5/10

Busy in the first half but played relatively well for the most part, taking on the majority of the defensive responsibility at the heart of defence.

CB – Max Bruns – 6/10

Picked up the European affair's first yellow and looked uneasy - both on and off the ball - but became much more confident after his side notched a goal.

LB – Anass Salah-Eddine – 6/10

Ventured into the Manchester United box to have his shot blocked but struggled with the intensity of Amad throughout.

CM – Michel Vlap – 5.5/10

Some intricate passes in the middle of the park but struggled to track the clever runs of Eriksen. Replaced on the hour mark.

CM – Youri Reeger – 7/10

Reeger looked the more composed midfielder of the starting double pivot and was the most involved player on the pitch for the Dutch side.

CAM – Sem Steijn – 5/10

The visitor's goalscorer-in-chief endured a tricky day at the office. His well-taken free-kick was denied by Onana in the 58th minute.

RW – Ricky van Wolfswinkel – 6/10

Dalot often got the better of the FC Twente captain, who struggled with the intensity of the occasion.

ST – Sam Lammers – 7/10

His chance aside, the ex-Rangers striker was largely anonymous in the first half, kept at bay by Maguire and Martinez. Though, he did take his second-half finish very well.

LW – Mitchel van Bergen – 7.5/10

One of his side's brightest sparks in the early embers but Mazraoui had his number for the best part of the Europa League affair.

Sub – Mats Rots – 4/10

Sat behind the ball for the entirety of his stint.

Sub – Mathias Kjolo – 5/10

Full of energy, the Norwegian enjoyed a great cameo.

Sub – Sayfallah Ltaief – 4/10

Took just six touches.

Sub – Gustaf Lagerbielke – 4/10

Made his FC Twente debut.

Sub – Gijs Besselink – 4/10

Limited involvement in his short cameo.

Man of the Match

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Although there were a handful of players for Manchester United that impressed at the Theatre of Dreams - Eriksen and Dalot included - none of the aforementioned trio were as influential as Wythenshawe-born Rashford. A dangerous threat throughout, the left-winger swept any doubt to the side and put in a dazzling performance.

All that was missing from the Carrington graduate was a goal contribution, and it would have been the perfect night for someone who endured his fair share of struggles last term. The most special part of his cameo was that he, packed to the brim with confidence, seemed to enjoy himself on the turf.