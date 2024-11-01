Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tim Sherwood believes incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim should consider bringing two of his current players through the door with him.

The Red Devils are undergoing a managerial change following Erik ten Hag’s sacking earlier this week. Former player Ruud van Nistelrooy is the current interim manager, but it seems United are already closing in on their long-term replacement.

Sporting CP boss, Amorim, is the man tasked with the job of taking the team forward after a haphazard start to the season. As fans await a formal announcement confirming his appointment, speculation is already growing around potential incomings ahead of the January transfer window.

Sherwood, who represented Premier League rivals Spurs between 1999 and 2003, told Sky Sports that Amorim should consider bringing two of his current stars at the Portuguese club with him to Old Trafford:

“He needs to decide what he needs in January. Does he bring Marcus Edwards with him, who went from Tottenham to Sporting. Does he bring in Viktor Gyokeres who is absolutely on fire at the moment. “I would suggest 100 per cent that boy comes in because they [United] are starved of centre forwards. They’ve got Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, they’ve got to get players in.”

Edwards, 25, is a product of Tottenham’s academy, but he moved to Portugal on a permanent basis in 2019, and later to Sporting in 2022. The winger is under contract until at least the summer of 2026 as he signed a four-year deal upon his arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has scored 12 goals in nine league appearances for Sporting so far this season.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, has also played in England before with both Brighton and Coventry. He was signed by Amorim and Sporting in the summer of 2023, and has had a strong start to life in Portugal. His stats this season have been described as 'unbelievable' in some sections of the media.

Amorim’s side are currently top of the Portuguese league with nine wins from their opening nine games. They are three points clear of Porto in second, and eight points clear of Benfica in third.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 01/11/24).