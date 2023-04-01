Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is unlikely to ever play for the club again, Transfer Insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Henderson has spent the current campaign out on loan at Nottingham Forest, but has found game time hard to come by since the turn of the year.

Manchester United transfer news - Dean Henderson

As per a report from ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a potential suitor for Henderson's signature.

It's claimed the English shot-stopper is attracting interest from the north London outfit, who are eyeing up a summer refresh between the sticks.

Henderson is contracted to United until the end of the 2024/25 season and earns £100,000 per week, but it's suggested by the ESPN report that he's eyeing a move away from the Manchester outfit in search of first-team football.

It had looked as if the 26-year-old was set to find that while on loan at Forest this season, having joined the Premier League newbies at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the United man has found minutes on the pitch hard to come by since the arrival of Kaylor Navas, who joined the Nottingham-based side in the January window until the end of the season (Sky Sports).

What has Dean Jones said about Henderson leaving United?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Transfer Insider Jones tipped United to get rid of Henderson when he returns to the club in the summer.

Citing his off-the-pitch comments about the club as a reason, Jones said: "I find it hard to believe that Dean Henderson will play a competitive game for United again.

"The chances were already slim before he went out on loan, then as soon as he left, he started speaking about the club in a manner that we very rarely hear players speak about when they're still actually owned by that club.”

What would Henderson offer a new club?

Should Henderson complete the switch to Tottenham or a different club in the top flight, they'll be inheriting a goalkeeper with plenty of promise.

Henderson has been tipped as a future England number-one and with time on his side, there is nothing to suggest that can't be the case in the future.

Despite dropping out of the Forest team in recent weeks, the Whitehaven-born shot-stopper still ranks as the club's seventh-best performer this season, as per WhoScored's ratings.

The ex-Sheffield United man has averaged a respectable 6.57 score for Forest this season, indicating he could be of worth to a fellow Premier League side.