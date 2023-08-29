Manchester United are considering Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as plugging the gap left by Mason Mount's injury and their pursuit of the Dane could be boosted thanks to a key development, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

If the Old Trafford-based outfit are to be a force to be reckoned with in 2023/24, signing another midfielder should be high on their agenda before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Manchester United – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Manchester United looked to be relatively set in the midfield thanks to their £60m coup of Mason Mount earlier in the window. However, now that the England international is ruled out until after next month’s international break, Erik ten Hag is using the remaining days of the window wisely by snaring another midfield addition, while another centre-back and left-back are also on their radar.

One of the names on the Dutchman’s shortlist is Tottenham’s Hojbjerg, who has played 147 games for the north Londoners, as Sky Sports claim that ‘initial contact’ has been made. Due to his current deal expiring in June 2025, the report insists that Ange Postecoglou would be willing to part ways should they receive a sufficient proposal for the 28-year-old.

There are heavy doubts over Hojbjerg’s role in the Greek tactician’s plans seeing as he has racked up just 44 minutes across their three opening fixtures, while Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma have been busy forging a somewhat formidable partnership. With Rodrigo Bentancur potentially returning to the fold soon, too, the chances of Hojbjerg's north London game time seeing an increase are relatively low, meaning embarking on a fresh challenge could be the best course of action for all relevant parties. Now, Bridge has given GIVEMESPORT an update on the English stalwart’s pursuit of the Spurs midfielder.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Manchester United and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge insists that Hojbjerg would consider an Old Trafford switch seeing as he has fallen out-of-favour at the capital club. The Sky Sports reporter believes that Spurs will listen to bids for the Denmark international seeing as he has just two years left on his current £100,000-per-week contract.

He said: “Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is open to a new challenge and the club are open to that as well. And he hasn’t started in any of the matches this season, and he’s lost his place to Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr. He did play well when he came on against Bournemouth, but it did look as if he was going to Atlético Madrid in June. That didn’t materialise, and I’m sure If United did ramp up their interest, it would be a club he’d certainly like to speak to. It is early days at the moment, but he’s in the final two years of his contract at Spurs so that’s another reason why Spurs would listen to offers.”

What next for Manchester United?

Mount’s teammate and compatriot Luke Shaw has also picked up an injury, which has left the 13-time Premier League champions short of reliable options in the left-back berth. Their emergency search for a stopgap replacement has led them to look at Sergio Reguilon and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Spurs defender could be a simple deal to land, which is an aspect the Manchester-based club will be keen for seeing as the days remaining of the transfer window are numbered.

Alongside Reguilon on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Spanish duo Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso, according to The Guardian. It is understood that Ten Hag would be looking to sign one of the aforementioned three on a loan basis after being forced to used Diogo Dalot, who is a right-back by trade, on the left side of his back four in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest recently. The ideal situation for Ten Hag would to be able to use Shaw’s understudy Tyrell Malacia in the Englishman’s absence but he, too, is unavailable for selection via injury.