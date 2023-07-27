Manchester United would be a better destination than Bayern Munich for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The England captain has been linked to both clubs, but Taylor has explained why he thinks a switch to the former makes more sense and how it could really benefit them.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

As per The Guardian, United could revive their interest in Kane after Tottenham owner Joe Lewis informed chairman Daniel Levy that the 29-year-old cannot be allowed to leave north London on a free transfer next summer.

His current deal expires in 2024 and the same outlet claims that there is a belief that he could fetch up to £100m if he is sold during this window.

Levy's reluctance to sell Kane despite his contract situation is understandable. He was Spurs' top scorer in the Premier League last season, finding the back of the net on 30 occasions (via Transfermarkt).

If United want to sign Kane, though, they may have to make a move soon, with Sky Sports reporting that Bayern are increasingly confident that they can land the forward.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Harry Kane and Man United?

With Kane having the opportunity to break Alan Shearer's record for most goals in Premier League history, Taylor thinks the Three Lions star should join United instead of Bayern.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If United were to come in, I think that's the best move for him. I struggle to get on board with the Bayern move, to be honest, particularly when he's so close to the Alan Shearer record. If he were to join United, I think he'd be the final piece of the puzzle as far as they're concerned, so I would like to see him stay in the Premier League."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And More

What has Erik ten Hag said about Man United signing a new striker this summer?

Ten Hag recently stated that United are making progress in their bid to sign a centre-forward.

"We make progress but we know how it works," the Dutchman told BBC Sport and other outlets earlier this week. "What I can say is we do everything in our power to get it done. For me, the earlier the better because we have to integrate him in the team, with the way of play.

"In an ideal situation, he was already here, but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation."

While Ten Hag would surely love to bring in a No.9 of Kane's calibre, Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund appears to be the likeliest option for United, who have now made a bid for the young Dane, according to The Athletic.

It is clear that Ten Hag would have preferred it if a new striker was already at Old Trafford. However, with the season not here yet, United failing to strengthen up front so far is not a disaster.