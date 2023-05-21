Manchester United have made Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane one of their preferred targets going into the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Italian journalist says Daniel Levy will fight to keep him at the north London club.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Old Trafford is the most likely destination for Kane this summer.

It'll take big money to get him out of Tottenham, though. According to The Telegraph, Spurs will demand at least £100m for their talisman.

It's a huge price tag for someone who's about to enter the final year of his contract; however, Kane is one of the Premier League's top forwards and Levy won't want to see him join a rival.

United are in need of a new number nine, with Wout Weghorst only at the club on loan and Anthony Martial struggling to remain fit.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Harry Kane and Man United?

When asked if Kane is one of Erik ten Hag's top striker targets, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For sure, he's one of the preferred targets, but the problem is with Tottenham. Tottenham will fight to keep the player.

"Daniel Levy, personally, wants to fight to keep Harry Kane, to extend the contract of Harry Kane, to change the position and also change the mood around the player."

Why is Harry Kane one of Erik ten Hag's preferred targets?

Because other than Erling Haaland, you won't find a more dangerous number nine in England.

The 29-year-old is only behind the Manchester City man in the scoring charts, finding the back of the net on 28 occasions in the Premier League this season.

His record in the top flight in general is phenomenal. As per Transfermarkt, Kane has registered 211 goals in 319 appearances.

At this level, the England captain guarantees you goals and ultimately points. If United are to have any chance of winning the title next season, which has to be an aspiration for a club of their size, then they need a forward of his calibre.

Bringing Kane to Old Trafford obviously won't be easy. Levy seems like he's going to do everything he can to keep him at Tottenham. But you'd imagine that United will at least try to sign the player due to his contract situation. If he chooses not to extend his deal, then Spurs may have no choice but to sanction a sale.