Manchester United target Harry Kane could follow in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to the 20-time Premier League champions in the summer, but recent reports suggest a transfer could be made difficult by Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Manchester Evening News, United's pursuit of Kane has hit a roadblock, with ten Hag's side now exploring alternative options.

It's not yet clear whether United have ditched any attempts to sign the England captain, with the report stating their confidence levels have taken a knock.

The story suggests United are working under the assumption that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't sanction a transfer for Kane this summer, despite the striker already having entered the final 18 months of his contract.

By this time next year, unless he signs an extension at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kane will be able to leave Spurs on a free transfer.

There had been some rumours suggesting Levy and Co. were willing to cash in on their most valuable asset, with £100 million the figure being touted for his services.

However, should United manage to pull off a move for Kane when the transfer window opens, there are suggestions he could eclipse the achievements of one Red Devils legend.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane and Rooney?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "United are crying out for a Wayne Rooney-type goalscorer and Harry Kane would absolutely be that.

"What he's managed to achieve this season, to score as many goals as he has, in a team that has been so inconsistent and at times so poor, it's just a testament to how good he is and how much of a self-motivator he is, too.”

How does Kane's goal-scoring record match up with Rooney's?

Undoubtedly two of the Premier League and England's best-ever goalscorers, Kane and Rooney have set the standards for the past two decades.

During a recent European Championship qualifying match against Italy, Kane overtook Rooney as the Three Lions' record goalscorer, taking his tally to 54 goals for the English national side.

Similarly in the Premier League too, Kane recently edged ahead of Rooney in the table of all-time scorers, with the Tottenham man boasting 211 goals to his name.

It leaves Kane less than 50 goals behind Alan Shearer's record of 260 and the expectation now is that the England skipper will one day top that table, be that as a Spurs or United player in the future.