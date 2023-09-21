Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon are the only two players worthy of any 'credit' following the Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich matches, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side are in a bit of a rut as things stand, but Jones believes Hojlund and Reguilon have the ability to turn things around for the Red Devils.

Manchester United latest news - Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon

It's been about as bad a start to the campaign for United as ten Hag could've imagined, with his team having posted just two wins from their opening six matches across all competitions. Those victories both came against sides embroiled in relegation scraps last season, with Old Trafford triumphs over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest all United have to show for their efforts so far.

Defeats to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich have plagued what has been an admittedly tough, but chastening start to the 2023/24 campaign. And with the pressure mounting on the Dutch manager's shoulders, criticism has already been aimed at his summer recruitment strategy.

Summer signing Andre Onana was at fault for Leroy Sane's opening goal against Bayern Munich, with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper having already conceded 14 times since joining the club. The Cameroon international came out and apologised for his performance post-match, saying 'if we didn't win today it was because of me' (TNT Sports via BBC Sport). Journalist Jones reacted to Onana's poor start earlier in the week to GIVEMESPORT, by saying he needs a big performance to settle the nerves, or else more critics will start jumping on his back.

However, while Onana is attracting the headlines right now, Jones does believe two of United's new signings have made positive starts to their United careers and could be crucial for ten Hag, if he's going to turn the ship around at Old Trafford.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon?

When asked about how United have performed so far this season, Jones admitted there were some deficiencies in the squad, but claimed Hojlund and Reguilon were rare shining lights for the 20-time English champions. Suggesting there is more to come from the pair, Jones hinted if ten Hag can find a system which suits the players at his disposal, they could go on to have an enjoyable campaign.

On the current state of play with the squad at Old Trafford, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Hojlund and Reguilon have come out of the games with credit. So that's two positives for Man United that two new signings have actually displayed positive traits in a game like that, and at a time when the team are on their knees pretty much. It's good to see that they've got the inner drive to keep their own performance levels high. “But yeah, what we need to see now is the United playing with a bit of zip. When Hojlund got that goal (vs Bayern Munich), it was the first time really in the game that United have managed to put together a fast sequence of passes around the box, and show any real intent. Bayern couldn't really handle the speed at which they moved the ball. “So we've seen it a few times now that when you play with pace, whether it's around the box, or on the break, they get joy. So ten Hag will now be looking for more of that.”

How did Erik ten Hag react following the Bayern Munich defeat?

While United weren't fancied for three points during their opening Champions League group match against Bayern Munich, ten Hag was once again left scratching his head following his side's defensive showing. Blasting his backline during the post-match press conference, the former Ajax boss demanded his players started showing more, should they want their fortunes to improve.

"When you score three goals in Munich, at the least you have to take a point and we didn't. You have to look in the mirror because the goals were easy giveaways. We were in the first 25 minutes better in the game than Munich and then that goal, it was so easy and it was not only Andre. If you see how easy Sane is going through and that has to do with determination, you don't let players through so easy."

When will Manchester United get a chance to put things right?

This weekend, ten Hag will hope. His side face a potentially tricky trip to Turf Moor, where winless Burnley will be hoping to catch United on another off day. After that, it's a League Cup clash against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, before the Eagles return to Old Trafford five days later for a Premier League meeting.