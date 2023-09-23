Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez has a tendency to get 'wound up' in big matches because of one key reason, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The £120,000-per-week earner has entered his second season at Old Trafford, but things haven't gone to plan for the Argentina star just yet, with some critics questioning his temperament and mentality.

Manchester United latest news - Lisandro Martinez

A circus off the pitch and a horror show on it; United's start to the 2023/24 campaign has been nothing short of cataclysmic. Whether it's statements from the club hierarchy, rumours of discontent behind the scenes, or another long-term injury picked up by a first-team regular, the Greater Manchester outfit have endured a rough ride so far this season.

Erik ten Hag is the man bearing the brunt right now, with the Dutch manager having been unable to steer his side to results on the pitch, which in turn has increased the pressure piling on his shoulders. The midweek defeat to Bayern Munich was United's third in a row, with the Stretford-based side having already lost four from their opening seven matches this term.

It's clear something needs to change, and quickly, for ten Hag and the United players to turn the ship around. Yet, there have been questions about the attitude of certain players within the Red Devils' dressing room, with some suggesting they don't have the correct mentality.

Read More: Man Utd: £104m duo now two rare 'positives' for Ten Hag at Old Trafford

What has Dean Jones said about Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United?

When asked about the current performance level of Martinez, journalist Jones admitted he was one of the players who has struggled for form so far this season, with the reliable reporter putting it down to a momentary loss of concentration in big matches.

On the 25-year-old central defender, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Martinez is obviously loved by United fans, and he's got that passion about him. But he has these moments in games when he loses his head and he struggles to regain his composure for a few minutes afterwards. And you can see the players around him trying to calm him down. But he really struggles. “He gets stuck in his own head for a couple of minutes whenever he gets wound up, and often that can have a knock-on effect too. So ten Hag is obviously in a really difficult position at the moment managing the squad in the emotions of it. “But yes, he certainly needs Andre Onana and Martinez to bounce back and show some composure and some good performances in the next few games.”

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

What's next for Manchester United this season?

There is already an expectation that United's losing streak will come to an end when they travel to face Burnley over the weekend, with the newly-promoted side yet to pick up three points since returning to the Premier League.

After Saturday's clash, the 20-time English champions have a friendlier run of fixtures to look forward to, with back-to-back meetings against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford to come (one in the League Cup and one in the Premier League), before welcoming both Galatasaray and Brentford ahead of the October international break.