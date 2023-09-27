Highlights Lisandro Martínez's "hot-headed" nature has affected his performances at Manchester United.

Martínez's injury could benefit him by giving him time away from the "heat of the battle" and allowing him to see things from the outside.

The return of injured players like Raphael Varane and Mason Mount is boosting optimism among Manchester United fans for a better season.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez ‘hot-headed’ nature has had an adverse effect on his performances and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT why his injury may be of benefit to him.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been a shadow of his former self since the new campaign got underway.

The horror show we’ve been witness to has transcended into pretty much every corner of the club at the moment and whether that be off-field issues or lazy performances on it – they just don’t look like a club with much togetherness. Of course, Erik ten Hag has been subject to much of the criticism as his side boast a -3 goal difference after six Premier League outings.

A 3-0 victory to overcome Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup has been met with a lot of praise and rightfully so; though, should levels of performances drop below the bare minimum against the London side on the weekend, it’ll all be back to square one.

Many areas of Ten Hag's muddled plans have been far from perfect in 2023/24, but the multifarious defence has taken the brunt of the censure. Much like the entirety of the Red Devils defensive line, Martinez has not been up to scratch in 2023/24. The pint-sized Argentinian arrived in Manchester last summer for £56.7m and signed on the dotted line as he committed the next five years to the 20-time English champions.

Martinez’s arrival was met with a fair share of scepticism due to his small stature, though the 25-year-old’s inaugural campaign in the fabled red of Manchester United silenced any critics thanks to his imperious performances at the heart of the backline. Known for his cute passing ability and composure on the ball, his positive attributes often overshadowed how rash he could be when approaching a challenge, often resulting in a caution. Transfer insider Jones even recently told GIVEMESPORT that the defender has a tendency to momentarily 'lose his head' in all-important moments.

Manchester United have suffered – yet another – injury set-back after former Ajax talent was ruled out of their 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday evening, while he was also not involved in their latest triumph over Palace. Red Devils chief Ten Hag, via the Evening Standard, gave an update on the defender’s situation after the win against Vincent Kompany’s side:

"He's injured, Another one. So Licha [Lisandro Martínez] had an issue, and he recovered from that. But, still, he needs some build-up. "It's about the players who are available. We have to deal with the players who are available. So, we don't make an issue from it. With the line-up we come with, we have to win."

Lisandro Martínez's Premier League stats vs Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 0(1) 3(1) 5 3(2) 1(1) Average rating 5.88 6.58 6.17 6.32 6.95 Aerial duels won per game 1 0.8 0.2 0.5 2 Tackles per game - 0.5 1.4 0.4 1 Interceptions per game - 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 Stats according to WhoScored

How Lisandro Martínez could benefit from some time away - Dean Jones

When asked whether some time away from action would do Martinez some good, transfer insider Jones sympathised with Martinez and insisted that being in the heat of the moment is tough as a footballer. He then touched on his ‘hot-headed’ nature and explained that his temperament could be detrimental in the long run. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think most Manchester United fans would want Lisandro Martínez in there as much as possible. But I don’t think it would have done him much harm to have come out and to have seen things from the outside. “When you’re stuck in the heat of the battle, and you’re feeling the heat of every decision that’s made, and you’re under pressure to perform, it can sometimes build up and in Martinez, who obviously is hot headed, it can start to affect performances. “So If he’s not out for very long and doesn’t miss many games then I think it’s fine for Manchester United. But in general, that’s a player that United fans actually see somebody that reflects the personality of them in the football club and at least he shows that hunger to fight.”

Manchester United have been attempting to deal with an injury crisis at the club with many of their first-team standard players waiting in line for the treatment table at Old Trafford. The on-pitch issues are evident, though Erik ten Hag's problems have lessened and his turgid start to the 2023/24 campaign may have been given a much-needed boost thanks to the return of some injured members of the squad.

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount returned to the fold after brief periods of absence and Sofyan Amrabat, who was also nursing an injury, has finally made his full Manchester United debut. Varane, who was an imperative part of Ten Hag’s cup success in 2022/23, had missed four games on the trot before returning to action against Palace, while the Dutchman’s £60m man Mount had not featured since being taken off in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The spine of the side is now beginning to take a much better shape upon the returns of the aforementioned three and with Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Martinez all nearing returns to action, there is a cause for blossoming optimism among the Old Trafford fanbase.