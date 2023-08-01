Manchester United star Fred is the 'most likely' player to depart Old Trafford this summer, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook name-dropping his next destination.

Fred has been on the sell list for United all summer, having been shown the cold shoulder by boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United transfer news - Fred

It's been a hectic summer transfer window at Old Trafford so far, as the Red Devils have splurged over £100 million on fresh talent, with more additions expected in the coming weeks.

Mason Mount (£55 million) and Andre Onana (£47 million) have both been welcomed to the club, as ten Hag looks to build a side capable of challenging for the title.

In addition to that, United are closing in on the signing of Rasmus Hojlund as part of a deal that could rise to a total fee of £72 million, as per a report by The Athletic.

It would see United's spending rise above the £150 million mark, with attention then switching to offloading some of the club's deadwood.

A report from June detailed that up to 13 United players could be let go this summer, with ten Hag looking to trim down his United squad.

One name included on that list is Fred, who joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2018 for £50 million and currently pockets £120,000 per week at the Stretford-based outfit.

There had been suggestions that Fulham were in the race to sign the castaway United man, but talk of a £20 million move has since begun to stall.

Instead, talkSPORT reporter Crook believes the £120,000-per-week earner is destined for a move away from the Premier League in the coming weeks.

What has Alex Crook said about Fred and Manchester United?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the reliable journalist revealed Fred, alongside one United teammate, were the most likely to be sold by the club before the window slams shut.

On the current situation at Old Trafford, Crook said: "I think they need to sell before they can buy.

"So obviously, there are talks with Nottingham Forest for Dean Henderson, although they want the loan option, with an obligation to buy. I think United want that obligation to be paid up in January.

"Whereas Fred, he's probably the most likely to leave, and probably more likely to join Galatasaray right now than Fulham."

What's next for Manchester United?

As alluded to by Crook, United and Forest are in talks over the details of a transfer for Henderson, with The Athletic hinting a recent injury to the goalkeeper is causing the Nottingham-based side to have doubts.

It's suggested Forest would much rather have an obligation-to-buy clause at around 30 matches, which would allow them to decipher whether he was a suitable option for the future.

At just 26 years old, Henderson has plenty of time ahead of him, with Forest having been quoted £30 million for the England international's services.

Should United recoup a fee in that region for the academy product, it's expected they'll look to reinvest it in a backup goalkeeper, with Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir being lined up as a potential option.