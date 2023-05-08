Manchester United are unlikely to keep hold of Wout Weghorst when the summer window opens, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Weghorst's short-term loan deal at Old Trafford is set to expire come the end of the campaign and Jones does not expect United to act on a permanent deal.

Manchester United transfer news - Wout Weghorst

As per a report by The Telegraph, Weghorst is keen to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season, having settled well under boss Erik ten Hag.

However, unfortunately for Weghorst, who is reported to be pocketing £120,000 a week, it's claimed the United hierarchy don't view the Dutch striker as part of their future plans.

The report suggests talks are yet to start with Weghorst's representatives, amid rumours the club are unlikely to submit a permanent offer.

Weghorst joined the then Premier League outfit Burnley for £12 million last season, before joining United on loan in January of this year.

But after an underwhelming spell with the Stretford-based outfit, the chance of Weghorst extending his stay now appears slim.

What has Dean Jones said about Weghorst and United?

When quizzed on what's next for Weghorst at United, transfer insider Jones admitted he was likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

On the 30-year-old's position within the United squad, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Martial and Weghorst, in my eyes, have been the backup forwards. So the decision now is, do you keep one of those guys now as the backup?

"Obviously, Martial is the one you would go for right now, because he's a United player and Weghorst isn't. But there is not really going to be any need for both. So, it's unlikely that Weghorst has a future and for Martial, it's going to be more a case of being that squad player as and when that new centre forward arrives.”

Who else might leave United with Weghorst this summer?

As per a report by the MailOnline, as many as 17 players could be let go by United when the summer window opens.

It's suggested that ten Hag and Co. are keen for a clear out, with fringe players like Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all rumoured to be up for sale.

Elsewhere, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are also expected to be let go when the season comes to an end, as the pair's contracts at Old Trafford are due to expire.

Add into that the expected exit of Weghorst after just six months with the club and it's clear ten Hag will have to preside over a busy off-season.