Manchester United have Andre Onana, Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund all on their radar, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Jones says a Serie A exodus is on the horizon and is expecting the Red Devils to exploit it.

Man United transfer news — Andre Onana, Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are making progress in their bid to sign Onana.

If the Inter Milan goalkeeper does move to Old Trafford this summer, he could be joined by Vlahovic. In May, the MailOnline reported that the Red Devils are interested in the Juventus striker.

The same outlet also claims that United have discussed Hojlund's name as they look to bring in a new No.9.

The Atalanta star, Vlahovic and Onana are currently valued at around £129m combined by Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Man United and Serie A?

Jones expects a United raid on Serie A before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There is a Serie A exodus on the cards this summer and Man United are well-placed to take advantage of it. Onana is the prime target in this moment, but Vlahovic and Hojlund are in their sights too and this is a market whereby Italian clubs are finding it extremely hard to fend off bids for their top talent.

"We have seen [Sandro] Tonali nabbed by Newcastle and Kim [Min-jae] being picked up by Bayern Munich — the feeling is that much more is to come and United are looking at that situation right now to see how it can force further deals."

Should Man United be targeting players from Serie A?

There are some really good footballers in the Italian league like Onana and Vlahovic, so there is no reason for them not to.

Onana was easily one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season. As per FBref, the 27-year-old made 47 saves in the Champions League, more than any other shot-stopper. If David de Gea leaves Old Trafford this summer, he could be the perfect replacement.

Further up the pitch, Vlahovic looks capable of adding goals to Erik ten Hag's side. The Serbia international has scored 55 times across the last three Serie A campaigns (via Transfermarkt).

Considering all of the above, then, United are wise to target Onana and Vlahovic as they try to improve their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.