Manchester United's rumoured pursuit of Victor Osimhen could be boosted by efforts from former player Odion Ighalo, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ighalo spent one season on loan at Manchester United and Jacobs believes conversations between the striker and his Nigerian counterpart Osimhen have already taken place.

Manchester United transfer news - Victor Osimhen

As per a report by ESPN from earlier in the year, United have earmarked Osimhen as one of their main summer transfer targets.

It's claimed the Red Devils will be active in the striker market this summer, amid concerns surrounding their options at centre forward.

Osimhen, who has enjoyed a standout campaign for Serie A leaders Napoli, is subject to plenty of interest from across the continent, with United said to be in the mix for his signature.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT a move for Osimhen would make sense, suggesting he offers something a "little bit different to the majority of other strikers".

However, any move for the prolific striker is unlikely to come cheap for United, as reports out of Italy suggest a transfer is expected to break the £100 million barrier.

In fact, Italian outlet Il Mattino claim Osimhen could cost as much as £133 million, if he was to leave Napoli in the summer window.

With a contract that is set to run until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Napoli remains in a strong negotiating position, but do United have a secret weapon up their sleeve?

What has Ben Jacobs said about Osimhen and Ighalo?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs hinted United's chances of landing Osimhen could be boosted by former player Ighalo.

On the Nigerian duo, Jacobs said: "Osimhen has spoken to Odion Ighalo, who was at Manchester United in the past, and was very impressed by what he heard.

"Osimhen just felt like he'd be too far down in the pecking order and needed game time if he’d joined then.

"So the fact that there are pre-existing links between Manchester United and Osimhen, and now the club are flying under Erik ten Hag, will give Manchester United a lot of hope.”

How has Osimhen been playing this season?

Much like Erling Haaland in the Premier League, Osimhen has been scoring for fun in Serie A, with the striker boasting an impressive 21 goals in 25 league appearances this season.

On top of that, Osimhen has also contributed with a further five assists, indicating he could be beneficial to ten Hag's ball-dominant system.

Osimhen's goals have been crucial for Napoli, as the southern Italians sit on the verge of a maiden Scudetto since the 1990s, while also having progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Should United be able to snatch Osimhen in the summer, they will be bagging a striker with his best years still to come, but one with the ability to transform their fortunes immediately.