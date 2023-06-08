Manchester United signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer would be a 'no-brainer' for Erik ten Hag and Co. at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggested to GIVEMESPORT.Rabiot has been linked with United in the past and Crook believes he'd be a sensible addition to the Red Devils squad.

Manchester United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

Having suffered the pain of a Manchester Derby defeat during Saturday's FA Cup final, United are already planning ahead to next season.Finishing his first campaign in charge with a League Cup and Champions League qualification, there isn't much ten Hag can be upset about, but the Dutch manager will no doubt be keen to bolster his squad this summer.Amid the myriad of rumours linking United players with moves away from Old Trafford, there is growing confidence that the Red Devils will be active in the market in terms of incomings.As per a report by French outlet L'Equipe, the 20-time Premier League champions are set to make a return for soon to be out of contract Juventus star, Rabiot.It's suggested that United are keen on signing the midfielder, but are wary about the wage demands of his agent, who incidentally is also his mother.However, should the two parties manage to come to a sensible agreement, there is a feeling that Rabiot joining United could work out to be one of the best steals of the summer window.

What has Alex Crook said about Rabiot to United?

When asked about the likelihood of Rabiot joining ten Hag's side, talkSPORT reporter Crook insisted the move has the potential to be a good one.On the 36-cap French international joining on a free transfer, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that's appealing. Obviously, they tried to get him in the summer last year and I think his mum, who is also his agent, put pay to that."But clearly, he’s someone that ten Hag likes, so if they could get him on a free, that would be a no-brainer.”

What sort of player would United be getting with Rabiot?

A canny midfield operator, ten Hag would be signing a versatile player, capable of being deployed in a variety of different roles.Perhaps best suited to playing just ahead of the holding midfielder, Rabiot would provide ample support to Casemiro and the United backline, while also helping to start and sustain attacks at the opposite end.Across his 177 career appearances for Juventus, the £149,000-per-week earner has chipped in with an impressive 29 G/A contributions, indicating he is a useful asset to have around the team.With Champions League football also returning for United next season, ten Hag will be keen to build a squad with quality and experience across all areas of the pitch, making Rabiot an astute signing for that objective.