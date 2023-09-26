Highlights Manchester United's start to the 2023/24 season has been disappointing both domestically and in Europe, with losses to Bayern Munich, Brighton, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Injuries have plagued the team, forcing manager Erik ten Hag to rely on out-of-favour players in the centre-back position.

The absence of key players like Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw has had a detrimental effect on the team's performance, but Varane is nearing a return, which will be a boost for the team.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not exactly spoiled for choice in the centre-back department at the moment and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has given a scathing assessment on their situation.

Currently residing in ninth place, the Dutchman’s side have won and lost three games apiece and uncharacteristically boast a -3 goal difference six games into the new campaign.

In Ten Hag’s first season in Greater Manchester, he managed to walk away with a Carabao Cup trophy and – despite losing - an FA Cup final against their cross-city rivals Manchester City. Also finishing in a respectable third place, they guaranteed a highly anticipated return to Europe’s most coveted club competition, the Champions League.

Though it’s not unfair to say that the start of the 2023/24 campaign has not gone as swimmingly, both domestically and in Europe. They have begun their Champions League campaign with a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich and have not impressed in the league either, having suffered losses to Brighton and north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham.

Injuries have become an ever-growing issue at Old Trafford, however, which has forced Ten Hag’s hand into using out-of-favour players more regularly than hoped. One area in particular that has been subject to major chopping and changing has been the centre-back area given that Jonny Evans, who is their fifth choice in that position has played twice in the Premier League so far this term.

Outcast defender Harry Maguire, who has played a mere 23 minutes for the Red Devils in 2023/24 was close to a West Ham United move in the summer but in hindsight, losing him would have put the club in an even tougher situation.

Nothing should really surprise us at Manchester United – Dean Jones

When asked about Lindelöf and Evans, who pocket a combined £180k-a-week, starting against Burnley, transfer insider Jones suggested that, while fans should no longer by surprised with the mismanagement at the club, it feels a ‘little beyond belief’ the situation they find themselves in.

“It feels a little beyond belief that this is where Manchester United are at this stage of their growth under Erik ten Hag. But nothing should really surprise us at Man United, and it’s a bit strange that their plan, you go back into the summer, and all those talks about them signing Kim [min-Jae] as the guy that would bolster up their defence, and it ends up being Jonny Evans. It’s not quite what they had in mind, but I’m not going to disrespect Jonny Evans here.”

Ten Hag was keen to add another experienced centre-back to his roster over the summer and had earmarked ex-Napoli ace Kim min-Jae as the perfect option. It was Bayern Munich who eventually won the race for the 26-year-old’s capable services and Manchester United opted to re-sign Jonny Evans on a one-year contract to provide extra depth in that area. And the club’s staff will be thanking their lucky stars they did.

Manchester United injury list - Erik ten Hag missing nine players

There is a long list of players queuing for the treatment table at Old Trafford as things stand, and it’s having a detrimental effect on how the club are performing on the pitch, given many first-team players are unavailable for selection.

Raphael Varane is the most notable absentee from Red Devils the roster in recent weeks and has forced the likes of Victor Lindelöf and Evans to see more game time than first expected since the new campaign got underway. Varane’s left-sided defensive partner Luke Shaw has also been away from action since the back end of August, though summer signing Sergio Reguilon has done a stellar job acting as the Englishman’s stop-gap replacement.

The midfield has also taken a massive hit in terms of injuries with the likes of Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo being injured, which has meant Casemiro has looked a shadow of his former self, as his performance levels have been stumped by Manchester United’s hodgepodge engine room.

Manchester United's list of unavailable players Player Reason Days Tyrell Malacia Unknown injury 70 Amad Diallo Knee injury 54 Kobbie Mainoo Ankle injury 61 Mason Mount Unknown injury 38 Luke Shaw Muscle injury 34 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Hamstring injury 10 Sofyan Amrabat Unspecified injury N/A Raphael Varane Unspecified injury 31 Harry Maguire Injury 6 Data per Transfermarkt

Raphael Varane nearing long-awaited return

Lisandro Martínez has suffered hugely without his partner in crime, Varane, lining up beside him. Prior to the Burnley game, in which they won 1-0 courtesy of a well-taken finish by Bruno Fernandes, Manchester Evening News reported that the Frenchman was on the verge of returning to action having not played since their outing against Nottingham Forest.

This can only mean that his re-integration into the team is right around the corner, much to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful. Injuries have persistently been a concern for the decorated defender, but his return to action will only boost Ten Hag’s chances of rising up the domestic table tenfold.

Last term, he played 34 times across all competitions and, despite not notching a goal involvement in that time, was an integral piece of his side’s puzzle throughout.