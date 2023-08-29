Manchester United star Harry Maguire is now 'more open' to exit because of one key factor at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has been subject to interest from across the continent this summer, but as of now he remains a United player.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

It hasn't gone to plan for the most expensive defender of all-time during his four years with United. Having joined for a world-record £80 million fee, the former Leicester City man has struggled to adapt to life at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

As such, there had been talk about a move away from the Stretford-based outfit this summer, with West Ham United one of the clubs most interested.

The Hammers had agreed a deal for the England defender, which came in around the £30 million mark. That was after United had previously rejected West Ham's opening offer, as it was considerably lower than their required asking price.

However, the deal eventually collapsed as United were reportedly hesitant to allow a key member of their squad leave the club without much time to source a replacement. It's claimed Erik ten Hag views Maguire as an integral part of his team, despite the Dutch manager having sanctioned the decision to strip him of the captain's armband earlier this summer.

But in the latest development, there are suggestions the £190,000-per-week earner is now open to leaving United, even if the 20-time English champions still hold some reservations.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Harry Maguire and Manchester United?

When asked about the latest in regard to Maguire's future at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted any deal at this late stage would be difficult to do, even if the defender was now leaning towards a move.

On the current state of play, Crook said: “I think United want to keep him. Raphael Varane was injured at the weekend, so they're not exactly left with loads of resources in defence. So I think he’ll stay.

“I do think he's more open to move now because he realises that without injuries he’s not going to necessarily get minutes.

“But obviously he turned down the chance to join West Ham for £30 million, or at least didn't show great intentions to go anyway.

“I don't see United letting him go out on loan this late in the window. I know that Newcastle United are looking at their options with Sven Botman injured.

“Everton, potentially as well and clubs definitely interested in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. But at the moment, I think he’s probably staying.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer transfer window?

While the Maguire saga rumbles on in the background, United are looking to add to their roster in the final days of the window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of Altay Bayindir for a modest fee in the region of £5 million.

Elsewhere, United remain keen on signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, however, according to reports from Italy, they're facing yet more outside competition. It's claimed that Atletico Madrid are now eyeing up a move for the 27-year-old, who has already agreed personal terms with ten Hag's side.