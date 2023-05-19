Manchester United are now in discussions around the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Wan-Bissaka's place in the City squad has been under scrutiny since Erik ten Hag took charge last summer, but Romano believes he's given himself a fighting chance of staying at the club.

Manchester United transfer news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There was no coming back for Wan-Bissaka. Or at least that was the consensus heading into the January transfer window, with the defender looking certain to depart United.

A December report by The Manchester Evening News detailed how a number of Premier League sides were eyeing up a winter move for the Englishman, as talk of an Old Trafford exit began to grow louder.

Noise which has now been silenced, after Wan-Bissaka stayed put in Stretford and established himself as one of United's most important players.

During United's recent Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United, the £90,000-per-week earner finished the game with a 7.4 match rating, having completed four tackles and won eight out of 11 duels (Fotmob).

It was just one of a number of impressive showings from the right-back since the turn of the year, with talkSPORT commentator Micky Gray recently dubbing his performances as "absolutely fantastic".

But now, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, a decision on Wan-Bissaka's future once again has to be made.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano hinted Wan-Bissaka might've done enough to persuade ten Hag to give him another season at least.

On the £50 million player, Romano said: "I'm sure that the priority is to understand the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He's doing very well now and he completely changed his story at Manchester United in the last six months. He was on the market in November and December, but now the situation is different."

Is Wan-Bissaka deserving of another chance at United?

In what has been a remarkable turnaround, Wan-Bissaka started the campaign as an after-thought for ten Hag, before wriggling his way into the side post-World Cup.

Registering just four minutes in the Premier League prior to the World Cup break, it was no surprise Wan-Bissaka was being linked with moves away from the Premier League giants.

However, since then, Wan-Bissaka - who is valued at £19 million by Transfermarkt - has featured in a further 16 top-flight matches, while proving his qualities to an at first sceptical ten Hag.

Given United's alternative option at right-back is Diogo Dalot, who himself has struggled with injuries, it would make sense for ten Hag to stick with Wan-Bissaka for another season at least.