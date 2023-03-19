Manchester United's number-one goalkeeper David de Gea will be offered a new deal at Old Trafford amid uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard's future, journalist Steve Bates has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea has been a fixture in the United starting-11 since joining in 2011 for £19 million, but despite the rumoured contract extension, Bates has still tipped Erik ten Hag to sign a replacement in the near future.

Manchester United contract news - David de Gea

According to a report in The Athletic, United are locked in contract talks with de Gea around a potential extension.

The goalkeeper's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning de Gea would be able to leave the club on a free transfer.

De Gea, who has played over 520 times for United, is currently the best-paid player at the club, earning a reported £375,000 per week.

However, as reported by The Athletic, United are looking to agree a much lower wage for de Gea, should he decide to extend his stay in Manchester.

It's claimed the Stretford-based outfit do hold an optional one-year extension, which would see de Gea's deal stretch to the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Yet United are unwilling to green-light the new contract on de Gea's current salary, with a pay cut the most likely outcome at this point.

Football Insider have reported that a deal worth £200,000 has been presented to de Gea, with the veteran shot-stopper expected to sign on the dotted line.

What has Steve Bates said about de Gea's new contract?

When asked about the likelihood of de Gea staying at United beyond this season, journalist Bates was steadfast in his belief a deal would be struck.

On the 32-year-old, Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he will stay at Manchester United, because I think they will offer him a deal.

"But I think also that they will probably be looking longer-term for the goalkeeper who maybe can succeed De Gea and have a five to 10-year career at Old Trafford.”

Who might United look to replace de Gea with?

As per a report in The Sun, United have a keen eye on Brentford shot-stopper David Raya, with a view to a long-term move.

It's claimed by the outlet that Raya has turned down two extensions of his own with the west London outfit, as speculation surrounding a move begins to grow.

Raya currently sits second in the list of Premier League goalkeepers with the best save percentage this season - a whopping 11 places above compatriot de Gea (Fotmob).

Additionally, no goalkeeper in the Premier League has made more saves than Raya so far this season (Premier League), indicating he'd be an astute replacement for de Gea at Old Trafford.