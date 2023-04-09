Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been criticised by TV pundit Richard Keys for his comments about the Premier League's fixture congestion.

The Dutchman’s comments were made after star player Marcus Rashford hobbled off the pitch in United’s 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday.

United were dominant from the first whistle, but struggled to finish their chances, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka missing a glorious chance in the first half.

It was Scott McTominay who open the scoring for the hosts, burying a chance from inside the penalty area and continuing the goalscoring form he found while on international duty with Scotland.

Although United, would have 29 shots during the game, they would have to wait until the 71st minute to double their advantage, with Rashford squaring the ball for Anthony Martial to tap home.

Man Utd suffer injury scare as Rashford hobbles off

That assist is the Englishman’s eighth of the season, and he has been in fine goalscoring form too, finding the net 28 times for his club this year.

But United fans were concerned after Ten Hag was forced to take Rashford off due to an injury.

The Englishman then went straight down the tunnel.

And speaking after the game, Ten Hag told BT Sport: “It doesn’t look well.”

That will come as a big blow for United fans, who know they have big games coming up in three separate competitions.

The Red Devils host Sevilla on Thursday night in the Europa League quarter-finals, and they face Brighton in the FA Cup in two weeks.

Additionally, it is a critical point in their league season, with United looking to finish in the top four and cement their place in next season's Champions League.

Ten Hag blasts scheduling after Man Utd pile-up takes its toll

And speaking after the game, Ten Hag was very critical of the Premier League’s scheduling, believing that it played a key part in Rashford’s injury.

“Some things you can’t avoid but it was avoidable,” he said. “Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it’s not right.

"You run the risk, the players can’t recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates.

“So then you run even more of a risk. It’s also part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off."

But bizarrely, beIN Sports pundit Keys fired back at Ten Hag’s comments after the game, saying that he could go back to the Eredivisie.

“Erik, as regards the scheduling and injuries, it’s the English Premier League,” he said.

“If you don’t like it, there is always of course Eredivisie, where you can go and ply your trade.”

Video: Richard Keys rips Erik ten Hag

It is not the first time that Keys has voiced his opinions about United or Ten Hag.

He recently criticised Wout Weghorst for his lack of contributions while on loan at the club.

And he also called Ten Hag “Erik seven Hag” following the heavy defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield in March.

These latest comments are hardly out of character for him – and it probably won’t be the last thing he says about the club and their boss.