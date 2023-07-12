Manchester United played their first pre-season match against Leeds United.

And despite fans being excited for Mason Mount’s first game in a red shirt, his debut was overshadowed by the sensational performance of academy star, Kobbie Mainoo.

Mount’s move to Old Trafford has been one of the most high-profile moves so far in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils purchased the 24-year-old from Chelsea for a fee which could rise to £60 million.

It represents a huge coup for United, who have signed one of the most promising players in the Premier League.

Nobody has scored more goals or has assisted more for Chelsea than Mount since he made his debut, and the Blues will miss his presence in midfield next season.

Mount makes his debut for United

Despite the deal only being confirmed last week, Mount has thrown himself straight into training.

He looks to have settled in well. An interaction with United’s Lisandro Martinez went viral recently after the two nearly came to blows last season.

Understandably, fans could not contain their excitement when they saw Mount’s name in the starting lineup for their first pre-season match against Leeds.

And his statistics were promising as United recorded a 2-0 victory.

Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill both netted for the Premier League side in the second half.

Mount completed 84% of his passes during the game and nearly scored on his debut with a long-distance chip.

But there were some questionable moments during the first half too, including one effort which he skied way over the bar.

Academy star Mainoo shines in midfield

While some United fans might be hoping that their new recruit can improve on his first outing, they will also be hoping to see more of one of their academy stars.

Erik ten Hag handed a start to 18-year-old midfielder Mainoo, who travelled with the rest of the squad for the match.

He played a part in helping his side lift the FA Youth Cup in 2022, and would make his senior debut against Leicester City in February this year.

Ten Hag clearly wants to take a closer look at the youngster and started him alongside Mount in midfield.

And United fans appear to have loved what they saw, with a highlights package of Mainoo emerging after the match.

He looked composed on the ball and was not afraid to take risks, playing progressive passes to teammates to try and launch attacks.

The midfielder looked defensively solid too, making some good challenges to win the ball back.

You can check the youngster's highlights out for yourselves below. United fans will no doubt want to see more of the highly promising player.

Watch: United youngster Mainoo excels against Leeds

What next for United?

After a decent showing, United will continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League season with more matches.

They are next in action on Wednesday 19 July against French side Lyon.

Three big matches then follow as the Red Devils head to America, including games against Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.