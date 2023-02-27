Manchester United's £86 million summer signing "changed the feeling" around the squad at Old Trafford, journalist claims.

Man Utd: £200k-a-week Brazilian has 'changed the feeling' at Old Trafford

Manchester United signing Antony from Ajax in the summer transfer window "changed the feeling" around the squad, Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Antony arrived at Old Trafford for an eye-watering £86 million transfer fee, but Romano believes his signing has been one reason among many for United's revival under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United latest news - Antony

Having successfully seen off the challenge of Newcastle United in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, ten Hag secured his first piece of silverware in charge of the Red Devils.

The Dutch manager was appointed as United boss following a fruitful spell in charge of Ajax, where ten Hag guided them to three Eredivisie titles during his five-year stint.

One of the players front and centre of ten Hag's Ajax was, of course, Antony, who also swapped Amsterdam for Manchester in the summer.

Antony became the second most expensive United signing of all time when he joined the club in the summer and the Brazilian has enjoyed a successful start to life in the North West.

A regular for United across all competitions this season, Antony, who pockets a reported £200,000 per week, has featured in 25 matches so far, notching up seven goal contributions in that time (Transfermarkt).

While there may still be another level or two for Antony to achieve, there are suggestions his impact has been part of the reason why United have found early success under ten Hag.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Antony?

Impressed with what he's seen from Antony in a red shirt so far, transfer guru Romano heaped the praise on the forward, while labelling his signing as "successful".

On the 23-year-old, Romano told GMS: "This is the first season for Antony and they paid a lot of money.

"They probably knew the fair price was €60-70 million, not €100 million, but in that moment for Man United, they needed to change the feeling around the team.

"I think that was successful because with Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, after a really difficult summer, they changed the feeling around the squad. We can see the results because Erik ten Hag is doing great.”

What does Antony offer United and ten Hag?

It's fair to say fellow summer signing Casemiro and the ever-impressive Marcus Rashford have stolen the headlines for United this season, with the pair among the Red Devils' highest performers, as per WhoScored.

However, away from that, there's an argument to suggest Antony has been one of United's best players under ten Hag.

According to FBref, Antony averages over three shots per 90 minutes for United, suggesting he's a constant threat in front of goal.

What's more, Antony's close control in tight spaces means he's an asset for United in transition, with the ex-Ajax winger registering over four progressive carries each match too.