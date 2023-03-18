Manchester United winger Antony has had a "disappointing" season since arriving from Ajax in the summer, journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT.

Antony joined the Red Devils for £86 million, but has so far failed to live up to the hype under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United transfer news - Antony

Arriving at Old Trafford with plenty of promise, it hasn't been the first season in Stretford Antony would've hoped for.

Despite featuring over 28 times for United so far this term, Antony, who earns a reported £200,000 each week, has notched up just eight goal contributions for ten Hag's side (Transfermarkt).

Short change from the close to £90 million fee United splurged on the forward in the summer transfer window.

However, there have been some glimpses of promise for Antony, with the standout moment of his United career so far being the winning goal scored against Barcelona in the Europa League.

Demonstrating his textbook 'cut inside and shoot' technique, the Brazilian's first goal in UEFA competition for United secured safe passage into the next round.

Yet, critics have claimed those moments haven't come often enough for Antony, who has been accused of not living up to his hefty price tag.

What has Steve Bates said about Antony's season so far?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the 23-year-old's campaign for United, journalist Bates insisted he wasn't overly impressed by what he'd seen from Antony.

When quizzed on how he felt his season had gone so far, Bates said: "It’s been disappointing.

"I think that's got to be the one word that you would use. If you're doing a half-season report on him at school, it would be ‘could do better’.

"He’s shown flashes of good stuff, but the criticism of him is that he can be a one-trick pony. We all know he's going to take the ball with his right foot, then cut back inside on his left foot.”

What areas of his game does Antony need to improve on?

It's clear inconsistency has plagued Antony's season and with multiple trophies still on the line for United this season, ten Hag will be keen to make sure his marquee summer signing doesn't turn into a liability.

As per WhoScored's rankings, Antony just about squeezes into the top 10 performers for United this season, with the ex-Ajax man notching up a modest 6.73 rating.

What's more, Antony's underlying numbers point towards areas where vast improvements can be made, most notably in creative areas.

According to FBref, Antony ranks in the bottom 25 per cent for shot-creating actions made by wingers, suggesting he isn't a potent threat going forwards.

What's more, having managed to set up a teammate for just one goal this season, Antony rather disappointingly sits in the bottom one per cent of wingers for assists registered per 90 minutes.