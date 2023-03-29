The delay on Marcus Rashford’s new contract could yet lead to a bumper pay rise at Manchester United - thanks to developments at rival clubs.

Bukayo Saka is penning a new Arsenal deal worth up to £300,000-a-week while Erling Haaland is reported to be heading towards a £500,000-a-week deal at Manchester City.

That Haaland contract would break new ground in the Premier League as he would become the highest-paid player English football has ever seen. And it is likely to have a knock-on effect across Manchester at a time when United are attempting to limit wages at around £300,000-a-week.

What have Man United offered Rashford?

Rashford is still being offered top-end figures on that pay-scale yet his performances have elevated him to becoming one of the star players in the Premier League this season and that will need to be reflected in his next agreement.

Rashford, 25, has one full season left on his current deal and his incredible run of form since the World Cup has led to him being viewed as one of the most high-profile goalscorers in the game. Rashford has hit the net more times this season than at any time in the first-team, after Erik ten Hag resurrected his United career.

He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain previously and while he wants to stay at Old Trafford it looks like United’s takeover will play out before agreeing to any fresh terms.

What is Ten Hag's stance on keeping Rashford?

Rashford’s next deal will be considered the most important of his career as he enters his peak years and Ten Hag will not want to lose him after watching the return to form since taking over.

Rashford currently picks up around £200,000-a-week and has not been pushy about becoming a top-earner at the club. But news that 21-year-old Saka is already being elevated well clear of that indicates where his own talks should be heading. He has 14 Premier League goals this season, two more than top-of-the-league Arsenal attacker Saka.

Rashford has collected 51 caps for England and a total of 27 goals and nine assists so far this term.

Will the prospective takeover affect Rashford's future?

United's takeover talks are continuing to progress and there is an expectation the picture around Rashford's future will be much clearer by the end of the season.

In the meantime Rashford will look to continue his hot-streak of form. The forward missed England duty after picking up a knock in the FA Cup quarter finals against Fulham but - after a break in New York - has returned to light training ahead of the next fixture at Newcastle United this Saturday.