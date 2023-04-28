Manchester United are "very unlikely" to go into next season with Harry Maguire as their captain, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has come under increased criticism so far this season and Jones believes he could leave the club altogether in the summer.

Manchester United captain news - Harry Maguire

As per a report by 90min, Maguire is among a set of United players that could be axed from the squad during the upcoming transfer window.

It's claimed United have earmarked Maguire as a player they could sell in the summer, despite having joined for an astonishing £80 million just four years ago (BBC Sport).

The report claims Erik ten Hag has lost patience with the United skipper and would be open to making a sale.

Of course, as the official club captain, any departure would cause questions about who may take over from Maguire with the armband,

However, even if Maguire - who pockets a reported £200,000 per week - isn't sold in the summer and remains as a United player beyond the transfer window, there are some suggestions he could still be stripped of the title.

What has Dean Jones said about Maguire and United?

Hinting that a departure could be on the cards for the England international in the summer window, journalist Jones also recognised that Maguire was "very unlikely" to be United captain regardless of his next move.

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "Obviously United have got a decision to make about the captaincy. And even if Maguire was still at the club next season, it would be very unlikely I think that he would be captain."

Does Maguire deserve to be stripped of the captaincy?

Perhaps. It's safe to say Maguire's time in a red shirt hasn't gone the way he would've hoped when joining the Red Devils back in 2019.

Despite making over 170 appearances for the Stretford-based outfit, Maguire's spell with the club has been tinged with a feeling of 'what could've been'.

Often saving his best performances for the national side, Maguire recently caught the eye during England's run to the World Cup quarter-final, where the ex-Leciester City man averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.35.

Compared to his WhoScored rating for United this season and the drop-off is evident, with Maguire averaging a score of 6.63 in the Premier League.

Granted, a chunk of that could be down to the lack of minutes Maguire has been handed, having featured just 13 times in the league for United so far in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

Regardless, it's clear the 30-year-old isn't in ten Hag's immediate plans for the future, indicating a move away from the club could be the best solution for all involved.