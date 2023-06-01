Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is eyeing up a move away from Old Trafford as he looks to ‘follow in the footsteps’ of Chris Smalling, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signed for a world-record fee for a defender, Maguire’s time in Manchester has not been as fruitful as all parties would have hoped and with his future game time not assured, maybe now is the time to part ways.

Manchester United transfer news – Harry Maguire

The £200,000 a week earner has made 174 appearances for the Red Devils, but the pre-planned mass summer exodus may see Maguire depart after four years of service.

The Sun have reported that David Moyes is eyeing up a raid of his former club, which would see the former Leicester man join him in east London, along with two of his teammates.

An overseas move may also materialise in the summer with a quartet of Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Roma all monitoring the Englishman’s situation, according to The Daily Mirror.

With doubts cast over his future at the club, Maguire could reportedly even go out on loan this summer, Dean Jones wrote for GIVEMESPORT.

Moving on to pastures new would help Maguire discover the form that he is commonly known for showing for England, and it would be a deal to suit all relevant parties.

What did Alex Crook say about Harry Maguire and Manchester United?

Crook said that it is possible the United captain could look at ex-United defender Chris Smalling as inspiration for a move to Italy, where his style of play would be better suited.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “I was told that he wants to go abroad and move to Italy, following in the footsteps of Chris Smalling, where maybe the football is a bit slower than the Premier League which would suit his style and maybe where you can you go and sort of rebuild out of the spotlight.

"So at this stage, going abroad is more likely, I’m not convinced how kosher those links with West Ham were anyway.”

Will Harry Maguire leave Manchester United this summer?

In pursuit of more regular football, United’s captain should be gunning for a move away, especially with his international pedigree on the line.

On his YouTube channel, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand insisted a move away would be the United skipper’s best option in order to revive his career.

Off the back of Lisandro Martinez’ revolutionary signing, Maguire has fallen further down the pecking order of centre-back options and has featured in just 16 Premier League fixtures over the course of this season.

It’s clear that Maguire does not feature in Ten Hag’s plans and that his regular role as an unused substitute, yet captain, is not sustainable.

Maguire has been subject to heavy criticism during his United career, often becoming the scapegoat when proceedings don’t go their way, but the player has always remained respectful and will be desperate to feature in the upcoming all-Manchester FA Cup final clash, which, in turn, could be his final game in a United strip.