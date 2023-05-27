Manchester United remain a club of interest for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Neymar is expected to leave PSG when the transfer window opens, with United one side being linked with a move for the forward.

Manchester United transfer news - Neymar

According to a report from L'Equipe, Neymar is edging closer to a move away from PSG this summer, amid a squad refresh for the Parisian outfit.

Neymar put pen to paper on a world record transfer from Barcelona to PSG in August 2017, for a deal worth over £200 million.

The Brazilian arrived in the French capital tasked with delivering the Champions League to the Parc des Princes, but ultimately struggled to make an impact on the continental scene.

Barring one final appearance during the Covid-affected 2019/20 season, Neymar and PSG have flopped in the Champions League, with suggestions the French outfit will be happy to see the back of him.

As such, talk around a move to the Premier League, in particular to Old Trafford has started to intensify, with the French outlet reporting conversations between Neymar's representatives and United have already taken place.

However, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has rubbished such claims, instead indicating that any rumours suggesting Neymar is United bound have come solely from the player's side.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Neymar to United?

When asked about the latest involving Neymar and United, Sheth made it clear to GIVEMESPORT that it was Neymar's camp pushing for a move.

On the likelihood of Neymar signing for United, Sheth said: "You can see why the links would be there.

"There is growing noise that PSG do want to get rid of Neymar, as they're moving in a different direction now, maybe no more Lionel Messi, no more Neymar, more of a young feel to the squad.

"The experiment of the Galacticos really hasn't worked out for them, and yes they've won league titles, but the Champions League still escapes them. So it'll be interesting to see where Neymar goes, but as it stands, I don't think the direction of travel is coming from the United interest side. It's more the Neymar camp trying to generate that interest.”

Would Neymar be a worthwhile signing for United?

With a contract set to run until the summer of 2025, Neymar remains at the mercy of PSG sanctioning a move away from France.

Given the fact they hold the negotiating power, it's likely PSG would demand a hefty fee for the forward in the summer market.

Neymar's current market valuation is hovering around £60 million, as per Transfermarkt, but it's unlikely he'd be available at such a cutthroat price.

And for that reason, it's unlikely United would find any value in a big-money move for a player over the age of 30 and one whose injury issues have caused him problems throughout his career.