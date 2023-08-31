Highlights Erik ten Hag has been pursuing the signing of Sofyan Amrabat for Manchester United since June, but the complex nature of the deal has made it difficult to finalize.

ERIK ten Hag has always believed Sofyan Amrabat could be a midfield game-changer for Manchester United.

But getting a deal done for the 27-year-old Moroccan international has been the trickiest piece of business of the summer for United’s Dutch boss who has been on Amrabat’s trail since June.

For as United reach the end of the window the complex nature of signing Fiorentina star Amrabat has become clear with Old Trafford bosses knowing they must stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

And it’s the same old problem that’s hampered the club in past seasons that’s causing issues - United’s perennial trouble balancing new signings against outgoings.

Ten Hag has been frustrated by United’s failure to find new homes for England defender Harry Maguire and striker Anthony Martial with Scott McTominay also available if a buyer stumps up £45 million for the Scottish international midfielder.

As the summer window comes to its traditional manic close all eyes are on whether United can make the two - or three if Maguire leaves - signings to satisfy ten Hag.

While Tottenham’s midfield enforcer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with switch to United Amrabat is the key target, with Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon a loan option to cover injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United’s early games have been a snapshot of why ten Hag so desperately wants Amrabat.

Brazilian star Casemiro is loved at Old Trafford but the former Real Madrid midfielder has been over-run at times with opponents easily picking their way through a flimsy United midfield.

With Fred gone and McTominay managing just a few minutes a late substitute against Wolves and Nottingham Forest the need for security alongside Casemiro is paramount.

Amrabat offers that - and much more. Quick, dynamic and with box-to-box capability the Moroccan is fiercely combative.

He can add bite and steel to an ageing United midfield giving Casemiro and Christian Eriksen a platform to showcase their quality without getting dragged into constant dirty work.

Amrabat loves a tackle but ten Hag may have to keep an eye on that side of the Moroccan’s game after TWENTY yellow cards for club and country in 63 games last season.

Happily, and unlike Casemiro who was sent off twice earlier this year in his first season at United, Amrabat hasn’t had a red card since being sent off twice for Verona in 2020.

If United do grab Amrabat either on loan or permanently in this window, it’s doubtful whether he’ll figure immediately - just like £72 million new striker Rasmus Hojilund who has yet to kick a ball for ten Hag.

The Moroccan hasn’t figured in any of Fiorentina’s three games so far this season with reports in Italy suggesting he has a ‘small’ injury.

ERIK ten Hag is a big believer in giving youth a chance. If you’re good enough you’ll play as proved by his stance with Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Facundo Pellistri is falling into the same category to the surprise of many behind the scenes at United’s Carrington training HQ.

Many believed Pellistri would be one of the first young stars to be sent on loan before the season started but so far the 21-year-old Uruguayan winger has played a role in two of United’s opening three games.

It’s believed United have at least three acceptable loan offers on the table for Pellistri but the signs are the youngster may be staying with fellow winger Jadon Sancho still not showing the kind of dynamic form that prompted his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Andre Onana making big impression at Carrington

Reports from Manchester United’s training ground suggest new goalkeeper Andre Onana isn’t afraid to give his defenders an ear bashing when they don’t perform.

And boss Erik ten hag loves it.

Some say Onana is more like legendary United’s Treble-winning keeper Peter Schmeichel than David de Gea ever was in his decade at Old Trafford with a big personality and forthright communicating style that takes no prisoners.

The Spaniard, still searching for a club, rarely lost it with his defenders and was often criticised for being too calm and quiet when things weren’t going well.

But not Onana, United’s £47 million signing from Inter Milan.

Training ground sources say the Cameroon star is more vocal, animated and demanding than de Gea who had a more passive style.

As well as a fresh start at United, Onana has been recalled to the national set-up by boss Rigobert Song who kicked the keeper out of the squad mid-way through the World Cup in Qatar last year.