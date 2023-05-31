Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s reported contract extension is ‘dragging on a little bit’, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Crook is adamant United are keen to get a deal done as they look to retain the Englishman’s services for next season as they look to contend for multiple honours - his contract would follow in the footsteps of Diogo Dalot with that news confirmed on Wednesday.

Manchester United news – Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford, who earns £225,000 per week, notched his 30th goal of the season against Chelsea in his side’s penultimate game of the 2022/23 campaign, making him the first United player to net 30 in a season since Robin van Persie did a decade ago.

Now, the stars seem to be aligning in the United camp as both parties are expected to sign a new deal.

“I expect Marcus Rashford to renew,” Erik ten Hag told Viaplay. “He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He’s a child of this club, so I assume this will happen.”

Enjoying life in a United shirt as a left-sided forward, the addition of a traditional number nine in the summer could boost his performances to another level.

However, The Daily Star report that the England ace is hoping to land a new contract worth £500,000 per week, which would see United bend their wage cap rule while dramatically increasing his wage.

His United contract has just one year left to run, but there’s an ever-growing confidence that he will be donning the iconic red of Manchester next season.

What did Alex Crook say about Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United?

Crook suggested that Rashford’s contract situation is ‘dragging on a little bit’, and might need to break their own wage cap policy to afford his demands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “The one that’s dragging on a little bit is Rashford and obviously they’re really keen to get that done. But I think they’re going to have to almost break their own rule in terms of money. I think they will have to make a decent wage.”

Will Marcus Rashford sign a new contract?

It seems inconceivable that the United forward would leave the club where he broke through to become one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival as boss, the Old Trafford-based outfit have come on leaps and bounds, with a Carabao Cup trophy and FA Cup final to show for.

Whether they can pick up two pieces of silverware in the Dutchman’s inaugural season remains to be seen, but their resurgence from a footballing perspective this term cannot be understated.

Rashford’s rise back to the highest level, especially post-World Cup, has been integral to this aforementioned success with his fruitful domestic return of 17 goals and five assists.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford could hit new heights if they were to supply him with a world-class centre-forward like Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Red Devils boss has backed his 25-year-old ace to rack up 40 goals next season but would need the 51-cap England international to stay put for this dream to materialise.

It would be criminal – from a United perspective - to not renew his contract, seeing as he has begun to find his shooting boots again following a couple of tumultuous seasons in front of goal.