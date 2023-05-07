Manchester United would be handing Alejandro Garnacho the "ultimate motivation" to develop into a "superstar" by giving him the number seven shirt next season, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Garnacho has impressed since breaking onto the scene at Old Trafford and Jones believes he has the potential to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps.

Manchester United latest news - Alejandro Garnacho

Having enjoyed a breakout season at the Stretford-based outfit, talented prospect Garnacho has been awarded with a new long-term contract with the club (Sky Sports).

Committing his future with the Red Devils until the summer of 2028, Garnacho has shown his ability in short bursts for Erik ten Hag's side, with the expectation being he'll go on to have a fruitful career at the club.

Upon signing the new lucrative deal, Garnacho - whose market value sits around £22 million - told the official United website: "I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories (via manutd.com).

Earmarked as a future Old Trafford hero, attention has already turned to what role Garnacho will play in the continued development of United, with some suggestions he should be given the number seven shirt as early as next season.

What has Dean Jones said about Garnacho and the number seven shirt?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones admitted Garnacho was a suitable candidate for the number seven jersey, but did express some doubts whether it would be the right time.

On the teenager, Jones said: "I personally think it's too soon to give him the seven. But it's more personal preference on what you believe is the best way to get the full output of a player who's at this age?

"If you give him the seven shirt, it's the ultimate motivation to go and become a superstar. He can literally live in Ronaldo’s boots, to go and achieve what he was able to achieve. But then there's all the pressure that comes with that.”

Should United give Garnacho the number seven shirt?

Before his unceremonious exit from Old Trafford, United's most famous number seven, Ronaldo spent a period of time playing with Garnacho.

The Argentine teenager admitted via social media that it was a dream to have been in the same side as Ronaldo, with United fans now tipping Garnacho as the ideal heir to CR7's throne.

What's more, after the Portuguese legend left United in the winter, the Red Devils faithful transferred the famous 'Viva Ronaldo' chant over to Garnacho instead, hinting at his elevated role in the squad.

However, at such a tender age and having only featured in 31 senior matches for United, there is a case of this perhaps being a step too far too soon for the youngster.