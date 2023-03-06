Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been dubbed one of the "most hated players" in the Premier League.

Man Utd: £240k-a-week star ‘one of the most hated figures in the Premier League'

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is "one of the most hated figures" in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Fernandes came in for plenty of criticism surrounding his attitude following United's 7-0 mauling away to rivals Liverpool, with Sky Sports presenter Gary Neville labelling the Portuguese international's performance as "embarrassing".

Manchester United latest news - Bruno Fernandes

It was a day to forget for Fernandes and the rest of his United teammates on Sunday evening. The Red Devils slumped to their worst-ever defeat against Liverpool, shipping six second-half goals, before eventually finishing the game on the end of a 7-0 hammering.

Fernandes, who was wearing the captain's armband for United, ended the contest with a WhoScored rating of 5.82 - the midfielder's lowest of the season so far.

Of course, Fernandes wasn't the only United player who was below par at Anfield, but the 28-year-old has been highlighted as one of the main culprits.

The United man received criticism from all corners following the defeat, with ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown telling TalkSport that he "can't even look at him" without getting annoyed.

Keown accused Fernandes of feigning injury and looking to unfairly gain advantages, during what was a bruising afternoon for the Red Devils.

What's more, despite finishing the game without a booking, there were some suggesting Fernandes should've been sent off for a push on the assistant referee.

Footage appeared to show Fernandes pushing the assistant referee in the back, with former official Dermot Gallagher telling Sky Sports he wouldn't "condone" such behaviour.

What has Dean Jones said about Fernandes?

A player who clearly divides opinions, journalist Jones believes the general consensus towards Fernandes from non-United supporters is typically one of disgust.

On the ex-Sporting CP man, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Bruno Fernandes is probably one of the most hated figures in the Premier League.

"In terms of other fan groups, people don't like him, they don't like the way that he seems to cheat to try and win decisions, to try and rattle other people. And we saw a little bit of all of that in the Liverpool game.”

What next for Fernandes and United?

Thankfully for those United fans looking to put the Liverpool defeat behind them quickly, they don't have to wait long before Erik ten Hag and Co. are in action again.

Resuming their Europa League campaign on Thursday night, United will welcome Copa Del Rey champions Real Betis to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It remains to be seen whether ten Hag issues wholesale changes on the back of the Liverpool loss, with Fernandes one player who could be axed from the starting-11.

Fernandes has played in each of United's eight Europa League matches so far this season, captaining the side in seven of those clashes (Transfermarkt).

A key part of United's success under ten Hag this season, WhoScored rankings show Fernandes is the highest-rated player for the Red Devils in 2022/23 so far.