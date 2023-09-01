Manchester United will require a major compromise to secure the signature of Sofyan Amrabat today, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Amrabat has been a player of interest for the Red Devils throughout the transfer window, with United said to be pushing hard to get a deal over the line before tonight's deadline.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

It's been the name on everyone associated with United's lips over the last couple of weeks, as speculation surrounding a move for Amrabat continues to grow. Billed as a player who might be able to offer starting holding midfielder Casemiro some much-needed rest, the Morocco international impressed at the 2022 World Cup and is now hoping for a big-money move.

Reports from Italy suggest personal terms were agreed between United and Amrabat - who is valued at £25 million by Transfermarkt - as long ago as July, with the Red Devils and Fiorentina locked in negotiations ever since. There was a suggestion late last night that the midfielder had become a player of interest to Fulham, who look set to lose star man Joao Palhinha, but that has since been ruled out.

However, with just hours left of the window, it appears United are still pushing to get a deal across the line, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT Amrabat could join in the 'final few hours' of the window. And now it's claimed by Romano via Twitter that Fiorentina are willing to sanction a loan deal for the midfielder, but only if United provide a suitable fee.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

While speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT on deadline day, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted that Amrabat is the player Erik ten Hag is craving.

On the 27-year-old, Sheth said: “The other one is the one that Man United fans really really do want, and that's Amrabat.

“This has been going on for the best part of six weeks now. The player definitely wants to join United and the club are in talks with Fiorentina over a deal.

“Fiorentina did prefer a permanent deal, but United want to do a loan or at least a loan with an option and they're hoping a compromise can be found between the permanent and the loan, whereby they do a loan with an option to buy or an obligation depending on certain conditions.”

What else is happening at Old Trafford today?

The 20-time English champions have already got one deal across the line today, with Altay Bayindir securing a £4.3 million move for the now former Fenerbahce goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Romano told his 18.5 million Twitter followers that Serie A outfit Lazio have been offered the chance to sign Mason Greenwood, but no decision has yet been made.

Whereas, Sheth himself revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier today that a deal for Sergio Reguilon was close to completion.