Manchester United have 'at least two clubs' in the race to sign Scott McTominay this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

McTominay has struggled for regular minutes under Erik ten Hag and is expected to leave the club when the window opens later this year.

Manchester United transfer news - Scott McTominay

It wasn't the end to the season United fans were hoping for. Beaten by bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the Red Devils' hopes of an impressive cup double were shunted by Pep Guardiola's side.

All in all it hasn't been a bad campaign for boss ten Hag, who guided the Stretford-based outfit to a League Cup triumph and a top-four finish in his first season as manager.

Now, with the appetite to improve, ten Hag is expected to ring the changes throughout the summer, as plans to overhaul the squad begin to take shape.

One player mooted with a move away from Old Trafford is fans' favourite McTominay, who has spent his entire professional career with the club.

It's reported by Football Insider that McTominay is expected to depart Old Trafford later this year, with a price tag of £25 million placed on his head.

And according to transfer insider Jones, interest in the midfielder is expected to be aplenty.

What has Dean Jones said about McTominay's United future?

When asked about what next for McTominay at United, Jones hinted that a departure now appeared the most likely outcome.

On the Scottish international, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are definitely at least two clubs in for him right now, potentially more to come, depending on how negotiations go early doors, but yeah, I do expect Scott McTominay to leave United.”

Where might McTominay leave United for?

As per a separate report by Football Insider, Newcastle United have positioned themselves as the favourites to land McTominay, should he leave United this summer.

It's claimed by the outlet that Eddie Howe is fond of the combative midfielder, even if it doesn't appear on paper to be the most luxurious signing.

Howe and Newcastle have found success in purchasing squad players from Premier League sides in and around them, with a similar plan seeming to be in place for McTominay.

A bit part player for United this season, according to Transfermarkt, 14 of McTominay's 24 Premier League appearances came off the bench, with the indication being that time is up for the English-born star.

As such, a move to Newcastle, who much like United have Champions League football to offer, appears a sensible choice right now.