Highlights United's £29million bid for Matthijs De Ligt has been rejected by Bayern Munich.

Bayern are demanding £43million plus add-ons for De Ligt.

Negotiations are ongoing as United seek to reinforce their backline with De Ligt and Leny Yoro.

Manchester United's pursuit of Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt has taken a slight setback with the Red Devils reportedly seeing a £29million bid rejected for the Dutch defender, according to reports.

United are currently undergoing a huge rebuild under new owners INEOS, and having already seen two major-money stars come into the fold, their focus is continuing onto other stars who could make a difference in the short and long term. De Ligt is the perfect candidate to come into their backline, and having reportedly already given the green light to a move under former boss Erik ten Hag, United are pressing ahead with a deal - though it's thought they aren't getting any closer with Vincent Kompany's side rejecting their deal out of hand after landing over £10million short of their valuation.

Man Utd Have Bid Rejected for De Ligt

The Red Devils have been in the market for two centre-backs

The report from Christian Falk states that United have offered €35million (£29million) for De Ligt, though their initial offer has been rejected by Bayern.

The Bundesliga giants are demanding a fee of £43million plus add-ons in order to let the Dutchman go, which United may not be inclined to pay with other targets needing to be sorted first in key areas where they haven't strenghened - especially with Leny Yoro already having joined the club as a centre-back option.

Matthijs de Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Goals 2 =10th Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.68 17th

Bayern are in a similar boat, however. The Bavarian outfit have already signed Bryan Zaragoza, Horoki Ito, Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha for fees that have taken spending to almost €150million (£129million) this summer, and with no major outgoings as of yet, they need to sell to buy in the transfer window.

Negotiations between the two clubs are set to continue with United clearly keen to sign another centre-back after their pursuit of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite fell short with two rejected bids - and the De Ligt saga looks set to continue despite the Dutchman giving his green light to join the club in the summer.

De Ligt Would be Ideal for Man Utd

The defender has vast experience at a young age

De Ligt would be a top signing for United and at the price given by Bayern, it certainly is a decent price for a 'world class' player who has won almost everything in club football barring the Champions League.

A league title at each of Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich means that De Ligt has won it all in each country, whilst a Europa League final loss to United all the way back in 2017 halted him from picking up his first ever European title whilst still a young teenager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt remains the only defender to have won the UEFA Golden Boy award, taking the trophy in 2018.

Composed, strong, quick and good in the air, De Ligt is everything that a team could want in a modern-day centre-back, and with Raphael Varane departing alongside rumours touting Victor Lindelof with the exit door at Old Trafford, a quartet of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Yoro and De Ligt not only sets United up for the future, but the short-term as well.

Branthwaite would be an ideal signing in the long run but De Ligt and Yoro would be able to hold down the fort for quite some time before replacing Maguire once it is time for him to depart.

