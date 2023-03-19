It all kicked off in the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Manchester United and Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a surprise lead five minutes after half-time.

Tensions reached boiling point with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Jadon Sancho saw his goal-bound effort blocked on the line by Willian's hand.

Referee Chris Kavanagh gave nothing at the time but was instructed to watch the incident again by VAR.

Marco Silva was shown a red card as Kavanagh was reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Shortly after, Kavanagh pointed to the spot and gave Willian his marching orders.

Mitrovic then lost it and was given a red card for pushing the referee.

Luke Shaw and Tete hug it out during scuffle in Man Utd vs Fulham

It all kicked off after Mitrovic was sent off with both sets of players involved.

Luke Shaw and Kenny Tete have gone viral for their actions in the scuffle.

The pair took the peaceful option and embraced while everyone was going mad around them. They then watched on as the chaos unfolded in front of them. Watch the moment below...

Erik ten Hag: We showed great character

Erik ten Hag praised his side after they booked their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

He said, per Manchester United's official website: “Once again, we showed great character. It's not that easy.

"We've played the most games of every team all over Europe, every third day, and every time we showed personality, resilience, determination to win the game, today was tough but we didn't expect any different before the game because Fulham is a good team and you have to be good to outplay them.”

He added: “As a team we performed really well; De Gea great saves, Antony with his great [cameo from the bench] because that attacking transition moment with Jadon Sancho, of course Marcel Sabitzer, and most of all I think Bruno Fernandes.

"He is the big leader, centre of the pitch, playmaking, [he had] a really good game and then finally he got his goal.”