Highlights Manchester United kept their European hopes alive in a 3-2 win over Newcastle, with goals from Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund.

First half saw Magpies in control, but Diallo and Mainoo helped United fight back with two huge goals.

Anthony Gordon stood out for Newcastle with a goal and that could have been turned into assists barring missed chances.

Manchester United kept their European hopes alive in their 3-2 win over division rivals Newcastle United at Old Trafford with the goals coming from youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo.

The Magpies began the first half the better side; with Alexander Isak firing wide and Anthony Gordon only being stopped via a last-ditch Sofyan Amrabat tackle, it looked for all the world that United would lose another game in the Premier League this season.

United did roar back, though. Casemiro narrowly missed the target with an overhead kick, and Amad Diallo stung the gloves of Martin Dubravka as he looked to capitalise on a rare start - before more chances went their way.

It was youngster Kobbie Mainoo who got the ball rolling though; some poor defending from Kieran Trippier saw the prodigy with all the time in the world to pick his spot, and he coolly passing the ball beyond a stranded Dubravka. That was almost cancelled out just minutes later when Gordon appeared to be wiped out by Amrabat, as replays showed his heel being clipped by the Moroccan - but referees saw nothing doing, before Dan Burn's header was cleared off the line by Casemiro.

The second half began at lightning pace. Gordon drew Newcastle level from close range and he almost got an assist for Isak before Amrabat made a vital last-ditch tackle; and the Magpies came to regret that when Amad Diallo thundered home from the edge of the box to restore United's lead. Newcastle almost equalised through Longstaff and Gordon again, but when Ramus Hojlund struck with his first touch, it gave United breathing space - and a Lewis Hall consolation wasn't enough for the Magpies.

Manchester United Stats Newcastle United 8 Shots on target 8 5 Shots off target 8 45% Possession 55% 9 Corners 9 16 Fouls 7 3 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

Had relatively little to do with the majority of his shots faced being off-target, though he did blow a sigh of relief when Casemiro was there to help him clear Burn's header. Made a superb stop in the second half and commanded his box well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5/10

Wan-Bissaka is reportedly on the move from Old Trafford at the end of the season but he did a decent service today. Almost gifted Newcastle the lead moments after their equaliser, and an upgrade is probably needed - but he did enough today.

Casemiro - 6/10

Sloppy pass set Newcastle away on the counter but for some heroic defending from teammate Amrabat, it could have been 1-0 within the first five minutes. Went close with an overhead kick moments later but that wasn't enough to confirm that he simply should not have been chosen at centre-back. Did make the solid clearance off the line, however - but he was rolled too much by Newcastle's pacey attack.

Jonny Evans - 6/10

Not an easy task coming up against Isak but did his part. Has been a top servant for United in recent weeks, having only been signed as a squad player.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

A spirited performance from the right-back in his unnatural left-sided position, and it is easy to see why he is in the conversation to become United's Player of the Season. Looked comfortable on the ball and good going forward.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Coolness personified for the opener. Has had his fair share of plaudits this season after exploding onto the scene and when he was given time and space to finish, he nonchalantly passed it into the back of the net to give United the lead after 32 minutes. He has to be in the conversation for the plane to Germany.

Sofyan Amrabat - 7/10

Never quite taken to the Premier League but this was one of his better outings. Crucial to prevent Gordon from scoring early on and Isak similar into the second half - and whilst he was perhaps fortunate not to give away a penalty, he remained solid throughout.

Amad Diallo - 8/10

Performances like this make you wonder just why he hasn't been picked by Ten Hag earlier. United fans have pained watching Antony throughout the campaign but Diallo was so much more effective than his Brazilian teammate. Scored an absolute Arjen Robben-esque half-volley from the edge of the area and was lively from the get go.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Trusted behind the striker but didn't quite have the desired effect that Ten Hag will have wanted him to. Some strong passing but a lack of authority when needed.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Outshone by his Ivorian teammate but was still dangerous. Perhaps could have done better with a low strike saved by Dubravka but by no means a poor performance from the Argentine.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Wasted in the striker position. Newcastle had a lot more freedom in the middle of the park with his quality on the ball missing and playing him in the false nine role only served for less creativity in the middle. Ironically did his best when dropping into his usual position.

SUB - Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Started on the bench and came on to a rapturous applause. Ideal for the counter-attack.

SUB - Rasmus Hojlund - 7/10

Scored with almost his first touch and the rest given to him by Ten Hag seemed to be a masterclass.

SUB - Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

The Argentine is needed to halt United's defensive problems and any minutes ahead of the FA Cup final are needed.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Martin Dubravka - 6/10

Some odd saves in the first half including pushing Amad's shot out into open play, but got down well to deny Garnacho just before the half-hour.

Kieran Trippier - 5/10

First start in over two months and it was steady away for the England international, but he gave Mainoo all the time in the world with a failed offside trap. He will be hoping to get his match fitness up ahead of this summer's EURO 2024 tournament in Germany.

Dan Burn - 6/10

So close to the equaliser with a downwards header but it was cleared off the line by Casemiro. He's the rock that prevents Newcastle from defensive calamity whilst Fabian Schar and Sven Botman are out of action.

Emil Krafth - 6/10

Has been a solid stand-in defender thanks to Newcastle's injury woes and that continued with another strong performance at Old Trafford.

Lewis Hall - 6/10

Slowly becoming Newcastle's first-choice shout for left-back and another strong performance by the youngster has given him the springboard to increase his development. Poor for Hojlund's strike but a world-class finish gave Newcastle late hope.

Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Lacked some serious guile in the final third that could have put Newcastle 1-0 up early doors. Bruno Guimaraes looked by far and away more on his game than his midfield partner. Missed a decent chance to level the scores once again.

Elliot Anderson - 5/10

Unfortunately for the youngster, he was a passenger today. Didn't impact the final third well enough at all and wasn't quite the Joelinton fill-in that Newcastle fans will have wanted.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

Worked his socks off in the centre of the park but just couldn't quite overcome the United backline as he missed two half-chances. Without doubt one of Newcastle's best players on the night.

Jacob Murphy - 6/10

For all of the poor wing play he made in the first-half, a pinpoint cross for Anthony Gordon gave the Magpies an early equaliser in the second half. He's been a good servant but you can't help but think that he will be replaced as a starter in the summer.

Alexander Isak - 6/10

A lively start with two shots in the first couple of minutes but a lack of service rendered him ineffective in the first-half. Couldn't quite get into the groove and missed a glorious chance just after Newcastle's equaliser.

Anthony Gordon - 8/10

Made some superb runs off the ball in the first 15 minutes that Newcastle really should've taken advantage off but the final pass was lacking, before his equaliser. A bundle of energy and has really given himself a shout for England's EURO squad.

SUB - Fabian Schar - 5/10

On his injury comeback route and the defender gained some much-needed minutes.

SUB - Miguel Almiron - 6/10

The Paraguayan was inches off turning Gordon's low cross home but he will be frustrated that he didn't have an impact.

SUB - Joelinton - 5/10

More minutes in the bank for the midfielder, and he almost scored with a soft header.

SUB - Harvey Barnes - 5/10

Came on upfront with 15 to go but didn't haul his side back into it.

Man of the Match

Anthony Gordon

He was on the losing side but Gordon was absolutely electric for Newcastle tonight. The former Everton man could have had a goal in the first five minutes but for Amrabat's block and certainly was Newcastle's most electric option - in which he could have also won a penalty that wasn't looked at by the officials.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon has 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

His goal early in the second half was almost followed with an immediate assist had Isak taken his chance, and a low-driven effort was mere inches from being turned in by Miguel Almiron. What was a goal and no assists quite easily could've been two goals and three assists - but Newcastle's players just weren't on his level today. A colossal outing.