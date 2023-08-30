Manchester United target and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is sat patiently in the wings for the Premier League side to make their move, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the potential deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 49-cap Morocco international, who has been branded as 'exceptional' has long been on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist and Mason Mount’s injury will have just intensified the Dutchman’s need for a new face in the engine room.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

After weeks of confusion and a worrying lack of conviction in their approach, Manchester United are now working on a last-ditch loan deal for the La Viola talisman, per The Athletic. Despite his want to sign permanently, Financial Fair Play constraints mean a move on a temporary basis is the favourable choice as things stand. Regardless, it comes as little surprise that Amrabat is being eyed by the Manchester-based outfit given their midfield frailties that have been on show since their 2023/24 season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Metro has previously reported that personal terms between Amrabat and his would-be buyers have been agreed, and now it is in the hands of Manchester United to tidy up the deal. It is understood that Amrabat is so desperate to ply his trade at Old Trafford that he is ‘waiting to fly’ to Manchester as soon as a deal is agreed between the two parties which, in itself, is a positive sign for fans and players associated to the club.

Just recently, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich outcast Ryan Gravenberch is alongside Amrabat on Ten Hag’s shopping list, though he did suggest there was no guarantee a new midfield face would be Old Trafford-bound before the transfer deadline. Now, Romano has given GIVEMESPORT the latest update on the club’s pursuit of the wantaway Fiorentina midfielder.

Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina statistics Appearances 107 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 29 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat?

Issuing an update on the 26-year-old Moroccan, Romano insisted that Amrabat has been waiting for Manchester United to make an official proposal since the interest first came to light back at the end of June. The transfer expert suggested that all parties are keen for a move and it is now just a matter of the 20-time English champions lodging an offer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Sofyan Amrabat is still waiting for Manchester United and has been since the end of June. So, he’s really hoping for that moment is still waiting for Man United to make a concrete move with Fiorentina.

“And the situation has never changed, honestly, since the end of June. The player knows that Man United want him, the player is waiting for Man United.”

What next for Manchester United?

With Luke Shaw picking up a recent injury and Tyrell Malacia currently away from action, Ten Hag is delving deep into the market to find a stopgap replacement. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella has been earmarked as the Dutchman’s optimal choice and the Express report that a deal for the former Brighton ace could be completed today.

The Athletic reported that Manchester United had lodged an initial loan deal to snare the Spaniard for the 2023/24 season after he emerged as their top candidate. Diogo Dalot, who is a right-back by trade, operated on the left side of defence in his side’s victory over Nottingham Forest; however, by looking at Ten Hag’s transfer activity, it seems to highlight that he’d rather an out-an-out left-back, which Cucurella is.