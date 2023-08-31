Manchester United’s heavy interest in Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has been well-documented this summer and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed a promising boost in the club’s pursuit of the 26-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite forking out almost £164m on three new additions this window, Erik ten Hag is keen to keep the ball rolling up until tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

Until Mason Mount picked up an injury and subsequently left Manchester United’s midfield options threadbare, it looked as if the club were relatively set up for the all-important 2023/24 campaign. The Red Devils have now set their sights on engine room reinforcements seeing as the middle of the park has been alarmingly substandard in their first three Premier League outings.

Fiorentina ace Amrabat has been a longstanding member on Ten Hag’s shopping list, though in typical Manchester United fashion, it has taken until the dying stages of the summer for discussions to be held. The Old Trafford club had lodged a bid to loan, worth €2m in two separate instalments, but is believed that Fiorentina have turned that down on the basis they would only be guaranteed a €1m payout due to the break clause included, as reported by The Athletic.

90min’s transfer expert Graeme Bailey has now reported that Amrabat’s Serie A employers have agreed to make their star man’s Old Trafford switch a loan as long as an obligation to buy is inserted into the contract. Talks between the relevant parties are now being discussed, while personal terms have already been agreed. Now, Jacobs has suggested that the La Viola ace is sat patiently waiting for Manchester United to land a deal as he is keen for a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Ben Jacobs say about Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: “With Sofyan Amrabat, it’s just dragged on, hasn’t it? Especially since Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund, there was maybe a misleading sense in the media that Manchester United would bid and quickly, and I think from Amrabat’s point of view, that’s exactly what he wanted to happen.

“But this one has ultimately dragged on right until the final hours of the window. Manchester United still would like to strengthen though in that midfield position. And the key question and the most interesting thing in all of this is whether or not Manchester United will pull off a loan. Some reports suggest that they’ve already made a derisory loan offer, although that’s downplayed by Manchester United sources who intimate that they’ve discussed a loan but not necessarily bid formally for a loan and there’s still a chance that it will just be a straight deal to the tune of just over £20m. So, Manchester United and Fiorentina need to decide whether they can get on the same page because Amrabat’s waiting, and he wants to move to Manchester United.”

What next for Manchester United?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are poised to have a busy end to the market given how their squad is beginning to shape up thanks to a host of injuries. Amid the unavailability of left-back duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag now has the onerous task of delving into the market in order to find a stopgap replacement, unless he opts to use Diogo Dalot – a right-back by trade - in the left-back berth for the time being.

Although Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was seemingly earmarked as the Dutchman’s top-tier choice, the club are now seriously contemplating a move for Sergio Reguilon, who is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham Hotspur this season, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.