Manchester United have had a solid transfer window this summer, despite their slow start to proceedings in the Premier League - but they could already have drawn their winter window plans up by weighing up a move for Fulham star Antonee Robinson in the January market, according to reports.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro have all landed at Old Trafford in the past few months, with United looking to change their transfer strategy with a number of younger, high potential signings for relatively cheap fees and lower wages - and though they have only won one of their opening three games in the Premier League, the season will see how they fare. But with defensive woes still abound, a move for Robinson could reportedly be sought-after in the January transfer window if they can stump up the cash.

Man Utd Could Make Antonee Robinson Move

The left-back has been in fine form for Fulham

The report from The Sun states that United are lining up a move for Robinson if they can raise the funds for the American international before the January transfer window.

The Red Devils failed to sign a left-back in the summer, with right-back options Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot both capable of playing on the left side of defence, along with Lisandro Martinez - in the case that Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both injured, which they are at present.

Shaw only featured in 12 Premier League games last season whilst Malacia has not been seen in a United shirt since the end of the 2022/23 season, failing to make a match day squad since after a huge knee injury, and as such United chiefs are looking for a long-term replacement for Shaw, who has turned 29 over the summer.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Assists 6 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 2.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.92 3rd

Robinson, dubbed as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, has been noticed for his defensive ability and pace and would be the ideal candidate for any 'Big Six' team in need of someone in his position, which has forced United's interest.

Fulham value him at around £30million, and don't want to lose the former Everton youngster, but won't stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives for his services. The Cottagers picked him up from Wigan Athletic for just £2million four years ago after he had joined the Latics from Everton, and he has gone from strength to strength since but the chance to return to the north west could be a huge appeal.

Manchester City, AC Milan and bitter rivals Inter were all linked last last year, but Fulham rated him at £35million, which nobody was willing to pay - and with Ben Chilwell failing to move to Old Trafford, Robinson could be the ideal target.

Robinson's Availability is a Huge Asset

The star rarely misses a game - something United don't have

Shaw is without doubt a superb player, but his lack of availability is a concern and Robinson has only missed four games since the start of the 2022/23 season in the Premier League, which is a huge bonus to United - who have suffered injury woes in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has 46 caps for the United States, scoring four goals in that time.

Blessed with pace and trickery, the Milton Keynes-born star is the ideal target that INEOS should be targeting, and £30million is not overly expensive for a player who has proven himself at Premier League and international level.

